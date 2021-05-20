Final goodbye to Internet Explorer: Microsoft will retire it in 2022

Version 11 of the browser will stop working on June 15, 2022 to merge with Microsoft Edge

Until the early 2000s, Explorer reigned supreme in the market, but failed to adapt to the arrival of new competitors.

The gigantic speed at which technology advances has left the browser aside Internet explorer for a few years, in favor of more agile and modern systems. Its popularity has fallen so much that Microsoft has specified the final date of its withdrawal. Internet Explorer 11, the latest available version of your traditional browser, will cease to operate on June 15, 2022.

Since last year Microsoft had stopped supporting Internet Explorer 11 in its Microsoft 365 online ecosystem. But now it has announced, the definitive step: “the future of Internet Explorer is in Microsoft Edge”, its current browser, has reported in a statement.

Decline of Internet Explorer

Microsoft has explained that its new Edge browser is not only more secure and modern than Internet Explorer, but it ensures “compatibility with old and legacy websites and applications” from other programs, including the previous non-Chromium-based version of Edge. “Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (” IE mode “) built in, so you can access those older Internet Explorer-based websites and applications directly from Microsoft Edge,” the company said.

Starting in 2004, the market share of Internet Explorer was steadily declining. Until then it accounted for 95% of the use of browsers, due to the supremacy of Microsoft in the technological world. With the appearance of new competitors, first Firefox, and then Chrome, Explorer was losing followers, due to its lack of modernization and its security flaws. This number was reduced to less than 2%, according to data from the specialized website StatCounter, widely surpassed by Chrome (which occupies almost 70% of the market today).

An example of these security errors was the Operation Aurora in 2010, in which a group of Chinese hackers used a browser weakness to attack multiple US multinationals such as Yahoo or Adobe. This caused a worldwide campaign by many countries that recommended not to use Internet Explorer. The fall in popularity of Explorer would lead to the creation of Microsoft Edge, although it has not managed to overshadow its rivals either.