Final goodbye: Lonzo Ball will not continue playing in New Orleans Pelicans

What was an open secret is now almost official. This is more than just NBA rumors. Eric Pincus, a prestigious analyst at Bleacher Report, has advanced that Lonzo ball will not continue in New Orleans Pelicans. Ball earned $ 11 million last season. According to analysts at HoopHype, the team that wants to take over his services will have to pay him around $ 20 million per season. Raptors and Bulls sound.

