On April 13, 1995, Basketball Madrid opened the showcase of their longings for the last time. It was Holy Thursday and Zaragoza attended the achievement of the eighth European Cup of the most successful club on the continent. After 15 years of waiting, a group of dedicated players, a slate druid and a basket giant returned the white team to a peak that, two decades later, has not yet been able to crown again. “Finally, there it is. We were chasing him and we needed him ”, sentenced Arvydas Sabonis, on the track of the Principe Felipe pavilion, as an inheritance before leaving for the NBA. The culmination of his work came in the last of his three seasons on the team and he needed the final push from the successful alchemy of Zeljko Obradovic, the specialist, who, again the first time, conquered his third Euroleague with the third different team.

“Zeljko was signed to win it and Sabas could not leave without it. So mission accomplished, ”says Joe Arlauckas, lieutenant of the Lithuanian colossus in that final against Olympiacos. The persecution had become an obsession, in a sequence with clear parallels with the current one. In 1993, Limoges de Maljkovic, Young and Dacury foiled the plan in the final four semifinal in Athens; in 1994, Joradout of Obradovic himself unseated the whites in the quarterfinal; and on the third they finally found the treasure. “It was a now or never. The teams are cycles and it was felt that it was the last train for many. We were psyched up. We faced superior rivals, but no one beat us. It had been a long time since the Seventh in 1980, ”says Antonio Martín, one of the captains at the time.

Obradovic’s formula was hatched among Zuera’s orchards

Zeljko Obradovic prepared the Zaragoza final in a peculiar way. A year earlier, in Tel-Aviv, he had taken the Joventut squad to the zoo and the Madrid players had taken them to an inn.

“I change the routine. That morning he called us in street clothes. He got us on the bus and took us to Zuera, about 40 kilometers from Zaragoza. We arrived at the Las Galias inn. He was a little way from town and before eating he told us to go for a walk. We looked around and there were only orchards, so we all went for a walk among the orchards. It was a splendid day. There began to flow the conversation about the game, about everything we had prepared, there began to play the final. That isolated us from the pressure and brought us together, ”says Pep Cargol.

Limoges fell in the semifinals (62-49) and Olympiacos in the final (73-61). The Eighth arrived. Sabonis, Arlauckas, García Coll, Santos, Antúnez, Lasa, Biriukov, Cargol and Antonio Martín, made a place for themselves in the Madrid encyclopedia after an irregular season with a single objective. “Four days before the Final Four, we played a disastrous League match in Girona, against Valvi, in which we ended up losing by 30 points. Zeljko was furious and changed our chip. Each training session in Zaragoza was a final. We were very hard. I remember that I almost hit Antonio Martín, we had fights at every contact. We were very focused on both games. We gave 150 percent. Santos had the hardest job. He took care of Michael Young the first day and Eddie Johnson the second. Two guys who scored 30 points on average and left them dry, “retakes Arlauckas. “The Final Four is often more a question of character than basketball. We had two great scorers and the task of the rest was to defend strong. Basketball control was in fashion. It was not very attractive, but it worked ”, adds Chechu Biriukov.

Dedicated to Jaquotot

Sabonis, with 23 points in 25 minutes, and his praetorians signed the surrender of Johson, Sigalas, Volkov, Fassoulas and company. “It gives an immense tranquility to have him by your side. When I was fouling fast you got a little scared. He was so decisive that without him on court we were a little helpless, but it was a very well-run game from the start. Winning took away a backpack of historical anxiety that weighed heavily. We feel both relief and joy ”, concludes Martín.

Obradovic fulfilled the task for which he was signed by Mariano Jaquotot, the architect of that project, who died of cancer before the start of the season. The title was dedicated to him. “Zeljko made it very clear to us what each of us had to do. He radiographed the rival ”, explains Biriukov. “A group was found willing to do whatever they asked of us. He squeezed us on a physical, psychological and tactical level. He convinced us that we had to defend like lions ”, recalls Pep Cargol, author of the mate that closed the game. 20 years have passed.

