The coronavirus pandemic represents a risk for all people and although there are more vulnerable sectors, this does not mean that groups exist free of danger. Unfortunately, as time passes, the deaths from the disease increase and there are cases that manage to transcend in the media, such as that of a Final Fantasy XIV player who lost his life to this disease and whom his friends decided to honor in the MMORPG.

A post by Daniel Ahmad, the renowned analyst at Niko Partners, shared a nice detail that the friends of a Final Fantasy XIV player who died of coronavirus had. According to the information, after confirming the death, the friends of this user decided to honor his memory and all the adventures lived in the MMORPG of Square Enix by organizing a funeral that took place in-game.

As you will see below, the players organized a funeral march that toured different stages of Final Fantasy XIV, with the characters dressed in black in mourning and with blue umbrellas to distinguish themselves within the game. As the procession progressed, more players joined until they reached a river area with a tree that stands out in its central part, where they stopped their path and kept a moment of silence in honor of their friend.

Power of video games: A Final Fantasy XIV player recently passed away due to COVID-19. Friends organized a funeral and memorial march in the game, which was attended by hundreds of players, to honor the memory of their friend.https: //t.co/qqEpwctS2S pic.twitter.com/rnhY76lCFh – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 14, 2020

Unfortunately, this is not the only death from coronavirus related to video games, as the death of Rick May, an actor who voiced characters in Star Fox 64 and Team Fortress 2, was recently confirmed.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Source

.