Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Advances Release Date

During this morning the opening event of the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 took place, mainly focused on getting ahead of ourselves new details on Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, the fourth and final expansion of the main arc of its acclaimed MMO, giving us new details on the new playable zones, dungeons, and classes, and a release date for late fall.

As is customary, once again those in charge of conducting the streaming were the producer and director Naoki Yoshida (better known as Yoshi-P) and Michael-Christopher Koji Fox. Although this year the event had to be held 100% digitally, using the same setting as the previous editions, with the great change of completely empty stands and an audience that attended exclusively through the screen.

However, the news was not few, beginning with the first reproduction of the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker full cinematic trailer, including a new theme song composed by Masayoshi Soken and sung by Sam Carter of the hit band Architects; lconfirmation and small preview of the new class called “Reaper” (or Reaper), a close-range melee attacker armed with a scythe and the aid of his avatar summons, and who will accompany the already advanced new healer “Sage” (or Sage).

In addition, although Yoshida himself clarified that internally they had no plans or intentions to do so, the great pressure and demand from fans has finally made this expansion bring with it to the male version of the Viera as a new playable race, which will complement the female variant already present in the game from the launch day of this expansion.

And it is that in the official plot of Final Fantasy itself, the existence of these rabbit men had never been mentioned, having always made reference to a race made up exclusively of women. In the same way, it was also announced that we will have a playable female version of the Hrothgar, although in this case it will be an implementation in the not so imminent future.

However, these are just some of the many details advanced during the more than two hours of the event, although for those who want to know more, you can already see the video of the complete presentation and a summary of all the advances on the official website from Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

Availability and date

Thus, another of the great novelties of the Digital Fan Festival 2021 was the confirmation of the launch of this new expansion within 2021, with a world premiere date for next November 23.

In fact, pre-purchase orders for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker have already been opened through the official Square Enix store, revealing all details about the new Collector’s Edition, a batch that will include a digital copy of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker. Collector’s Edition for Windows and Mac, along with a physical collector’s box; although unfortunately, given the 100% digital distribution nature of this installment, PS5, PS4 and Steam players will have to purchase this collector’s box as a separate product.

However, it seems that Square Enix has divided the additional digital content between the game itself and this box in order to offer the greatest fairness for the players, leaving the content distribution as follows:

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Collector’s Edition (Digital Game) Arion Mount, a new exclusive mount designed to complement the Paladin, Endwalker’s leading craft. Minion Porom on a rope, miniature of the twin girl that appeared in Final Fantasy IV. Scythe of Death, exclusive weapon aesthetic of the reaper trade inspired by Final Fantasy XI.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Collector’s Edition (Collector’s Box) Endwalker Illustrated Box, a unique box with sparkling white inlays featuring an illustration of Hydaelyn and Zodiark by artist Yoshitaka Amano. High-quality paladin figure measuring approximately 15.5cm wide, 21.5cm long and 18.5cm high, including the base, shows the Warrior of Light as a paladin using the Passage of skill. Arms to protect his allies. Framed Illustration Collection, ten B5-size art sheets featuring key images from Final Fantasy XIV history, from version 1.0 through Endwalker, along with a matching frame. Azem pin, which mimics the appearance of Azem crystal, designed to fit in the palm of the hand (approximate measurements: 2.5 cm x 3 cm). Loporrit Mini Squad, a 16.5cm version of this new non-playable race included in Endwalker.

Additionally, those who pre-purchase the game will also receive the following in-game bonuses:

Early Access, scheduled to begin on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 (GMT). Menphina earring, with a design inspired by the moon. This useful accessory offers attributes that vary based on the current level and the user’s class / occupation when equipped with it, and grants 30% more XP up to level 80 when wearing it. Winged Minion Palom, miniature of the twin boy that appeared in Final Fantasy IV.