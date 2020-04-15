Final Fantasy VII was one of the best received games on PlayStation and has a place among the most important JRPGs in all history. This is why for years the community was thirsty for a remake that will take us back to Midgar to accompany Cloud Strife, Barret Wallace, Tifa Lockheart, Aerith Gainsborough and the members of AVALANCHE on their mission to end the Shinra mega corporation, stop the evil Sephiroth and incidentally save the world.

It was more than a decade the time that the community was excited to see a remake of the classic for PlayStation. At the time, Square Enix did little to keep expectations low, as a technical demo for PlayStation 3 showed everyone how glorious a remake of this story could be.

It wasn’t until 10 years after Square Enix showed that video that what a bunch of gamers wanted to hear came true. It was the night of June 15, 2015 when, at its E3 2015 conference, the company that was then known as Sony Computer Entertainment released a video that returned us to the streets of Midgar to give the news that everyone was dying to hear : The Final Fantasy VII remake would come true.

That special moment for the gaming community was just under 5 years ago, but fortunately, the wait is over. On April 10, 2020, Square Enix released Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4 as a game that not only rebuilds a legend, but has everything to delight both locals and strangers. In case you still do not know what are the reasons why you should play it, we will tell you some of them.

Final Fantasy VII Remake for PlayStation 4 – available in Liverpool

Final Fantasy VII: one of the most iconic JRPGs in history

That people have lost their minds over a Final Fantasy VII remake should come as no surprise. After all, the Squaresoft classic for PlayStation is one of the most iconic JRPGs in the entire history of gaming. Whether or not you are an expert in the genre, it is very likely that on more than one occasion you have heard about this gem, about the story it tells or its iconic characters.

Determining what makes Final Fantasy VII so special is no easy task, and it’s one of those times when things line up perfectly to deliver an epic adventure. Remember that it is an RPG that transcended to the degree that 23 years after its premiere we continue talking about it thanks to the fact that in 3 albums it made us cry, smile and celebrate.

Now, if we are going to get to point out the successes of Final Fantasy VII we have to start with its history. In her the creativity of geniuses like Kazuhige Nojima was united; Tetsuya Nomura; Hironobu Sakaguchi and Yoshinori Kitase to make us feel inside a huge conflict that takes place in a world where people are full of fears about the unsustainability of a system that has created huge social gaps and is consuming the planet day by day .

There we take control of a group of rebels – whom many call eco-terrorists – who are willing to sacrifice their lives in order to leave a better world for future generations. Without going into spoilers, this conflict evolves to such a degree that the protagonists end up as the only ones who can end the plans of one of the most emblematic villains in the entire history of gaming, Sephiroth himself.

To this we must add that the story presents us with charismatic characters with whom it is easy to get attached, as well as moments that to date hurt those who played it in 1997. Without a doubt, it has everything to be considered one of the great narratives of the genre.

Another important point of Final Fantasy VII is in its soundtrack, which is on the podium of the most significant in the entire history of the JRPG. The pieces that came from the enormous talent of Nobuo Uematsu know how to touch the appropriate fibers of the player to provoke unimaginable sensations.

Themes like Tifa’s or Aerith’s are nostalgic journeys that perfectly evoke the characters they represent and even make us miss better times. You also have to recognize themes like Battle or One Winged Angel, which are so intense and exciting that we are sure that many composers of pieces for television and cinema are jealous of the great mind of Uematsu.

An opportunity to relive a classic

With everything said in the previous paragraphs it is easy to see why Final Fantasy VII is a game loved by so many, but leaving things there would mean that we are not seeing the whole picture. What we are going to do is that, as special as it may be, its original version is far from being a perfect game, especially considering the high standards that exist in the most important current productions.

It’s not pretty to say, but its graphics with pre-rendered backgrounds, as well as deformed character models with few polygons no longer look good at all. For its part, its turn-based battle system can be tedious, especially when we consider that it is almost mandatory to participate in these random battles to gain experience that gives us the necessary power to defeat their powerful bosses. And yes, we know that he has had relaunches that alleviate some of these complaints, but none of them has given him the treatment that a jewel of this size deserves.

This is when it is easy to understand why so many people dreamed of a Final Fantasy VII remake, right? The Squaresoft classic told us one of the most exciting stories in all of gaming; He made us travel through locations that stole our breath and introduced us to characters that we still remember fondly. To have his full potential trapped within the limits of his era would have been a huge sin for the community.

The good news is that Square Enix took the task of making a new version of Final Fantasy VII seriously. Thanks to this, it is an RPG that not only pays tribute to the classic that we fell in love with on the PlayStation, but also completely renews it so that it looks much better and has a game system with enough arguments to satisfy the needs of the contemporary gamer.

If you are a fan of Final Fantasy VII and you decide to give this remake a try, you should know that you will not regret it. The reasons are many and one of the main ones is that it has an impressive presentation.

Square Enix’s new JRPG has some of the best graphics this genre has given us in the current generation of consoles with outstanding character models, as well as well-detailed and worked-out animations. To this we must add a stage design that we loved.

We must also recognize the lighting work which will leave you speechless, especially if you play it on a television with high dynamic range (HDR) images. As if that were not enough, the soundtrack was renewed, so classic themes sound better than ever and for this we recommend you try it with good headphones or a home theater system.

Both the visual and sound are important, of that there is no doubt, but they are not the only reason why you should play Final Fantasy VII: Remake. What happens is that its entire game system was completely renewed to take away all those things that can make its original version not as fun as it should be.

Buy Final Fantasy VII Remake in Liverpool

The main change is in the combat system, which feels like the culmination of years of work in those of Square Enix tried to revolutionize Final Fantasy so that it felt more dynamic and with a greater amount of action, but without completely abandoning its estate. If you’re a fan of the genre, it probably sounds like an impossible mission to you, but the reality is that with Final Fantasy VII Remake it was accomplished.

Their fights are designed to make you feel like part of them moving characters across the battlefield as you get closer to attacking enemies or move away to dodge them. For its part, it retains one gram of the essence of turn-based strategy by only allowing you to select your special or magical abilities once certain bars are full. The perfect combination of acting and waiting.

Much more than a simple remake

When you think of a remake, what comes to mind? Chances are, you imagine a classic video game that was revamped to feature visual enhancements and tweak gameplay to make it feel modern.

As we have already reviewed, it is something that Final Fantasy VII Remake already does; However, the reality is that Square Enix’s effort was so great that it delivered something greater. This is why considering it an ordinary remake would be a mistake. In fact, in our eyes it is rather a reconstruction of a legend.

What happens is that Final Fantasy VII Remake takes a part of the original game – from the beginning until the group leaves Midgar – and expands it to the point of turning it into a separate title. This gave Square Enix a chance to get creative with secondary content from the original to allow it to develop properly and transform its world into a broader and richer one.

For example, do you remember Biggs, Wedge and Jessie? Yes, I am talking about the members of AVALANCHE who, although they are faithful companions of Barret, go through the original story without much pain and glory. In contrast, in Final Fantasy VII Remake this trio of rebels have a much greater presence in history and we even got to know more about their past and the reasons why they decided to leave everything behind in order to fight for the future of the planet.

Also keep in mind that the world of Final Fantasy VII has grown since the release of the original, and that Square Enix took creative liberties with this remake. It means that Final Fantasy VII does not completely follow the line of the original, so on the way you will find surprises, as well as moments that will give you goosebumps for all the nostalgic emotions it will provoke.

An expanded story requires a world that is on your level, don’t you think? This is why we loved that Square Enix also made a special effort to make Midgar, the futuristic city where the events of Final Fantasy VII and its remake take place, now feel much bigger than in 1997. Whether you are visiting Uptown or you’re wandering through the slums of Sector 7, Final Fantasy VII Remake will surprise you with the magnitude of Midgar. It should also be noted that it has a phenomenal world construction that will allow you to see and feel the enormous social differences that exist in the world dominated by Shinra.

The fact that Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reconstruction rather than a simple remake is not something to be seen lightly. In fact, we consider it a reason why it is an essential game for those who tried its original version. Yes, even for those who played it so many times that they know it by heart.

What we mean is that Final Fantasy VII Remake has enough to excite and surprise even the most veteran of the JRPG. Best of all, you can do it without ever having to resort to a nostalgic feeling that, while we appreciate and love it, can get tiring. Especially when we consider that we are in a world where remakes already seem like daily bread. It is clear to us that the plan that Square Enix had with this remake was very ambitious, but it was all worth it.

The reconstruction of a classic

And if I have never played a Final Fantasy, should I play this remake?

A sad reality of the remakes is that some of them are only sustained by nostalgia, but outside of it they offer little. That is, they are made so that they can be enjoyed by those people who invested hours and hours of their lives in the original, but in the end they are not attractive to players who never touched it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake enters the group of these medium-sized remakes? We are sure that you have paid attention to everything you have read, so the answer should be obvious, but if it is not, we will still answer: no, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a game worthwhile regardless of whether you played the original or not.

In fact, it is not even important that you have played a Final Fantasy or a JRPG! For all the thrills it offers and how accessible it is, Final Fantasy VII Remake turns out to be a perfect entry point for the franchise and genre. Its history has everything to keep you hooked during its more than 30 hours of play and its combat will give you moments of great emotions. For all this and more, we wouldn’t be surprised if after finishing Final Fantasy VII Remake you want to run to try more games of this style.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available from April 10 on PlayStation 4. If you don’t already have your copy, you can get it in Liverpool and receive it in the comfort of your home.

.