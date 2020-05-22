The video game market added the best figures in its history for the month of April, following the trend of March.

Last April was marked by confinement measures around the world, and with them, the video game market inthe United StatesIt has continued with the upward trend experienced during March. This afternoon,NPD Grouphas published the industry figures for the North American countryfor the month of April, a month led by Final Fantasy VII Remake and with the best income figures for the period in its entire history.

Hardware sales have taken off this month, up 163% year-over-yearIf we enter fully into the figures, in April 2020 video games (hardware, software, accessories and accessories) generated a whopping$ 1.5 billionin the U.S. This supposesan increase of 73%compared to April 2019, which is already incredible in itself, but they are alsothe best April figures in its entire history, above the 1.2 billion in revenues registered inApril 2008.

Usually,from January 1until April 30, video games have generated$ 4.5 billionthis year despite the decline in hardware sales in the first few months, a figure12% higher than the previous year. As for April software sales, NPD records thetotal sales in dollarsboth physically and digitally, with the exception of those of Nintendo, who does not provide digital data. And in this month,Final Fantasy VII Remake has been the leaderin sales within the territory.

Not only has it been the best-selling game of the month, according to NPD, but it has also positioned itself asthe third best-selling game of the yearin the US and the best-selling PS4 game of the year to date. As if that were not enough, alsohas broken the release records of the sagain the country, previously in the hands of Final Fantasy XV, with the best dollar sales in the series and the largest number of units sold in its first month.

The podium is completed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which arethe two best-selling games of the yearto date, respectively. You can check the Final Fantasy VII analysis here to get to know the adventure better, as well as the analysis of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And to finish, here you have thetop sales in the USAfor the month of April:

Top 20 United States

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NBA 2K20

Grand Theft Auto V

Resident Evil 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

MLB: The Show 20

Madden NFL 20

Red Dead Redemption II

Just Dance 2020

FIFA 20

Mortal Kombat 11

Borderlands 3

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order

Person 5: Royal

Need for Speed: Heat

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

