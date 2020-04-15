December 22, 1997. I will always remember that day for the rest of my life. It was the first time I played Final Fantasy VII, being a child. I had ordered it for Christmas and I couldn’t resist playing it ahead of time. From the first bars of the Square video game, I was totally in love with him. I am not exaggerating if I say that the original, that of PS1, will have been played from start to finish more than 20 times and that’s why, when the news came out that Final Fantasy VII Remake I was ready to launch, I counted the days for it to reach my hands and return to my childhood, ready to learn about the adventures of Cloud Strife.

The initial release date was placed in March, but they delayed it to April 10 and many players worried about being able to have the video game on time due to the quarantine status due to the Co-Vid19 pandemic in practically the whole world. I personally reserved it for Amazon Prime in mid-February and I have to say that it came to me six days before its global launch, since Square Enix He was in charge of sending thousands of units to Europe so that there were no problems with deliveries and for my part, more than delighted with the Amazon Prime shipping service that also offers the game with a slight price reduction and that is that while in other sites you can find it at 69.99 euros, Amazon has it at 62.99 and offering an exclusive Sefirot theme and a summons matter.

My experience with Final Fantasy VII Remake – WITHOUT SPOILERS –

Don’t worry, I’m not going to tell anything about the story. I will do that below and I will warn you before, so that you do not read anything you do not want if you have not yet played it or you have not passed it. In the following lines I am going to tell you how I felt playing it, with its positive and negative points (because it has everything). This is the voice of an absolute fan of the game (and of the saga, although with the latest editions, having lost the illusion) and that it is not influenced by anything external, such as the analysis or opinions of websites in the sector, You know.

From the first moment, the video game tickles the stomach of anyone who already played it in 97 and was excited by Avalanche’s mission of wanting to save the world from the claws of Shinra. The recreation of the arrival of the train and the presentation of the characters makes you be with your mouth open practically all the time. And that is one of the great strengths of the game: the visual aspect. In itself, FF7 Remake has impressive graphics but apart from the gestures of the characters, the settings and everything that surrounds the world of Midgar is carefully recreated and borders on the license plate. There are parts of the game, such as Mercado Muro, the house where Aeris lives and, above all, the Shinra Building, that will make you drool.

As soon as you start playing and tanning your back in more than one battle, you will start to be amazed with the combat system. The last Final Fantasy had tried to give the saga a modern touch, going from turn-based combat that was partially obsolete in these current times and with practically none hit the target. This FF7 Remake offers the perfect blend of turn-based combat from years ago with the excitement and verticality of today’s games. Something that fans will love before and now. A system of loading BTC bars that will allow you to do certain skills or magic, while attacking non-stop or moving around the combat zone, doing whatever you want.

Possibly the matches are the best in the game. The bosses have leveled up and there is one that is really scary. Aside from gaining in spectacular detail with the PS4’s processor (gosh, if it looks like one at all), they are extremely difficult and you’ll have to figure out how to beat them. While in the original it was almost enough to attack and attack, now you will have to learn to cover yourself, use your companions as an aid, develop skills and dodge the enemy blows. Each battle against a great boss can last between 20 and 30 minutes that, I assure you, fly by.

Another thing to note (we continue with the positive), is that this remake delves into the history of all the characters. And when I say all, they are all. Not only will you learn more about Cloud and how he becomes a mercenary, but you will learn about the ambition of Biggs, Wedge and Jessie, the three Avalanche members who tiptoed in the original. In this one, the interactions with them are constant and you make them love you more and more when you get to know the story of their life.

From my point of view, this is a success. The one who gains more with the change is Aeris. If she was already one of the most beloved characters of all in the PS1 game, you will soon want to welcome her among your family if possible and avoid by all means that she reaches that tragic destination that awaits her at the hands of Sefirot. The Remake helps us to discover it even more if possible and also makes us better understand those desire to want to destroy everything that Barret has and the reason for that sour character in the first chapters of the game. Of course, the story of Tifa leaves me a little ‘half-hearted’. I notice that they have wanted to say something with her, but it has not come to me. He was expecting something more regarding his relationship with Cloud in this game. It is the only but that I put to the development of the characters and their stories.

Another point in favor (and point, I would say) is the theme of upgrading weapons. It seems to me that they have nailed it when it comes to the development of materials and weapons. You can improve your own weapons and give them the style you want, offensive, defensive or balanced. That is, even at the end of the game you can continue carrying the classic Cloud sword if you develop it well, since it is more powerful than others that you find throughout the game.

As for the story (quiet, NO SPOILER), I also find it to be outstanding. There may not be a game with a story as round as this FF7 and in this Remake they not only make it ‘pretty’ but it also brings you new parts that do not appear in the original and that makes us discover what happened in what we did not we saw in his day. Come on, for those who are fans of the original Final Fantasy, there will be parts that feel like a real gift, like what they always wanted to know and that they can now discover.

Let’s go with the negative parts of this Final Fantasy VII Remake. Personally, I have to say that at certain times, it reminded me too much of the FF XV. Although the XV was not a bad game, they have abused (in my opinion) linear scenarios. I understand that they wanted to extend the game but there are parts that become too boring where you have the feeling that you are going through a maze, as if you were a hamster that is going in a straight line towards the destination. With the original, I didn’t have that feeling and the sets didn’t seem “claustrophobic” to me, if I may say that word. The camera sometimes doesn’t help either. Of course, it is somewhat punctual and perhaps only applicable to a couple of chapters of the game.

As in the XV, the game offers you the possibility of doing side missions with which to obtain prizes for your characters. I have to say that only a couple caught my attention but the vast majority of side quests were pretty boring. Going to look for a lost chocobo all over the map, giving X person a medicine or things of this style, I don’t think they provoke too much interest in the player. Oh, what times those where the missions were secret and you had freedom to go wherever you wanted to do them (few at the height of going to Wutai with the plane in FF7 or looking for the invocation of Odin in FF8). For my taste, they could have been a little more careful with the missions and they were not so heavy.

Something that I did not like is not the theme of invocations. FF7 Remake only gives you the ability to summon in boss fights, and only once. While in the original it consumed PM and you could summon them as many times as you wanted, even in normal combat, now you are very limited and it is the least similar to the original. Personally, I would have appreciated that in this, they had adjusted more to that of PS1.

In short (before we get into the story itself), the game is outstanding. Perhaps you have been told or you have read that some website has given it a lower score than normal, with 80-85 points out of 100 and they may be right, because many ingredients are missing so that the FF7 Remake dish is complete but spectacularly, due to fighting , graphics, history and characters, it is a game that cannot go below the outstanding. My advice is to play it and enjoy it, without reading anything and without being influenced by anyone. Only in this way can you get the most out of it, but make no mistake that the game is possibly one of the best three of all PS4 and essential if you played the original and you loved it.

Opinion on the story and the end of the game FF7 Remake

-NOTICE, SPOILERS FROM HERE –

When I heard about the game launch, I read that the story would end when they leave Midgar, just before moving to Kalm. In my mind I imagined what the possible end could be given to the game, knowing that it would continue with a second and even a third part, as has been said. How to close the game so you do not have the feeling that it is half finished? The mission was not easy on the part of Square, or of Nomura specifically, the director of the game. Have they succeeded?

There will be opinions for all tastes. I was expecting some change. Knowing Nomura for his games and for what surrounds the Final Fantasy universe, he imagined that they had an AS up their sleeve and this has been the case.. What I did not expect is that the change was so radical. What Square has done is risk it too much. They have followed the guidelines of the original story but right at the end of the game, after leaving the Shinra building, there is a sharp turn of the wheel that I think nobody expected.

Basically, changing the course of history and loading Cloud and his group to the Echoes of destiny, what comes in the second and third part will be something new. Nothing will happen as we all know. Square-Enix has wanted to create a new story within the FF7 world, with the consequences that this entails. I think this will lead to a lot of sales (part two of the game is sure to be a success because everyone will want to know what happens new) and a lot of money for the company, but I’m not sure that it will satisfy the vast majority of fans, who They hoped to relive the same original story but with great graphics.

Those people will be disappointed and I understand them. In part, I also felt this way with the end but on the other hand, I was left wanting to know what will happen from now on, knowing that Aeris will no longer have to die (or yes, who knows), that perhaps no meteorite threatens the world and that Sefirot will now seek a new way to accomplish his goal and reign in the world. What awaits us from now on is a totally new story, with its pros and cons. I think it will be very, very, very (and much more) difficult to live up to the story of the original FF7, because now they will compare both stories and it is very likely that they will lose, but, hey, who knows, the same thing surprise and we like more.

I take it more as a gift. Whoever wants the original story always has the option to play FF7 on PS1 (it’s on the PS Store) and relive it. What is coming now is something totally new and that bug to live something for the first time without knowing what is coming with Cloud and company we will all feel it and that, dear readers, is a gift for us. Whatever they say.

