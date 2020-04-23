It’s always good that AAA titles have a great debut and hit top spots in sales in the first few days after launch. However, it is a fact that there are real giants on the market and today it was confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake’s tenure on the throne of sales in the UK only lasted a week.

The UKIE weekly video game sales report for UKIE has already been published and this time accounts for the fall of Final Fantasy VII Remake to fourth place after debuting in first position and enjoying success in that market during its premiere. As expected, sales of the remake of the legendary 1997 RPG were good, but not enough to stand up to FIFA 20, a game that returned to first place.

The report states that sales of games in physical format have fallen 43% and noted that Final Fantasy VII Remake has faced difficulties due to the closure of establishments due to COVID-19, so its sales, although good, have not been the They usually handle recent installments of the franchise.

That said, the list shows the rise of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Switch title that has returned to the fight for first place and that this time was in second place. Likewise, Switch begins to have a greater presence in the market and proof of this is the return of Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Ring Fit Adventure to the Top 10.

Final Fantasy VII Remake had good sales, but could not against FIFA 20

FIFA 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Grand Theft Auto 5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

