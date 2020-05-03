“I want them to tell me a story and it is clear that there is no story to tell here.”

In these days of absolute apathy and reluctance, with no will or anything to do except look at Twitter for some sign, I find myself too often alone with my thoughts. No, ratheralone with the emptiness. On foot. Disgruntled. A little bit of consistency. But with these ideas, sometimes you drop an aluminum cap on your head and start thinking nonsense, and from start to finish while playing Final Fantasy VII Remake there was a question that has not been exactly resolved or found solace after draw the curtain.

“Why“

The idea of ​​success is broken and now video games can raise much more moneyFinal Fantasy VII Remake is long. Not insufferably long, it’s 30 hours, but it’slengthen a chewing gumthat previously was exhausted in how many, five? Eight hours did Midgard last? The first reactor was completed in less than 15 minutes and here we are almost an hour spinning until the bomb explodes. Everything lasts too long, they are corridors full of inescapable battles to reach moments that do not say so much. Why did it have to be this way? The ending I admit has given me hope, makes me believe in this possible diversion towards the terrain ofRebuild of Evangelionand send everything to hell, that right now we are being more or less faithful but that for the third part we are not going to know how to recognize what we have before our eyes. But it seems not. This is certainly the remake of Final Fantasy VII. Tranquility.

For me this is the worst answer they could give me, because I can accept the uncertainty of what will come, but right now I feel thatthey are playing with peoplegiving elusive answers.

In any case,why.

The answer becomes clear: “to earn more money”. Look at The Hobbit, broken into three parts. Harry Potter is six parts and then two halves of the seventh. S. Okay. But there is more to explore there. The idea of ​​success is broken and now video games can raise much more money andkeep the flame alivefor much longer. They are not products but services, something you return to try the new DLC. I will never forget that FIFA has reached the billion raised only on the basis ofsell stickers, without counting the units sold. You can not get that money by selling a AAA of the lifetime, a box and that’s it. If Final Fantasy VII wants to be really successful, it is not enough to sell one, two, five million units. Even ten million still do not touch the meager figure of 700 million dollars, so why try it. Final Fantasy is a popular series, but not so much. This bankruptcy in parts is the “only” solution to get real profit from a product that people have been asking for so long, sell to a smaller audience the many installments that make up this series and then launch the definitive anthology to raise even more. Now we are talking.

I won’t say if it’s good or bad, but what I do find is Final Fantasy VII Remake sadBut people don’t accept anything, and by this I mean that if they really gave us the five, eight hours that Midgard lasts maybe someone would have ignored the confinement to come up with a stupendous banner to the Square-Enix offices. AAA must cost 60 because it must be big because people want to feel thatthey have not been scammedSo each Final Fantasy VII remake installment must be as huge as a final product. Sell ​​the smallest experience and without so much filler for 30?Don’t say nonsense.

I will not say if it is good or bad, but what I do find is Final Fantasy VII Remake is sad, a product born from the commercial tensions and the need for everything to be huge, the best graphics, the best display, that lasts a long time, that do, have. He clings to the dogmas that lead to everything being expensive to buy because it is expensive to do, and when you find yourself for the second time in the sewers chasing an Aps cra to get back, you know what, I don’t know what value I can extract from that moment. I want you to tell me a story and it is clear that there is no story to tell here. It is a pity to see the name of aanticorporativista classicbecome this avatar of money for money, of AAA standards with his ugliest face. It didn’t have to be that way. Not everything has to be an event. They could have done Final Fantasy VII in a single installment; I’m not saying it’s easy or cheap, but they could have. But he wouldn’t have raised as much; It will move a few million copies and it will all end there. I pity who, in 2030, meets the anthology and has to suffer the90 hoursthan last the base game. At least you’ll only have to pay 60 for the experience. I hope you feel that you have spent your money well.

