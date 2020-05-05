The creators of the Square Enix game discuss their plans for the next part of the remake.

The launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake has been a complete success and its creators are already thinking about the second part. We already know thatthis remake of Square Enix arrive in different episodesAlthough their creators have not yet decided how many or how long their development will take, but they are sure that they will be faithful to the story of the original 1997 FFVII.

Its creators want each installment to differ from the previous oneIn the game guide that has been published in Japan, the co-directorsMotomu Toriyama and Naoki HamaguchiThey have discussed future plans for the second installment of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Among his statements, translated and published on Twitter by user Aitaikimochi, we see how Hamaguchi assures that there is “nothing solid”, as they are still in the planning phase.

“The first installment of the remake focused on Midgar, which was the section I was responsible for in the original game, so I know it as the back of my hand,” said Toriyama. “However,The next installments will take place in areas that, to be honest, I have forgotten, so I will have to see their gameplay again to visit them again.“

Given this, Hamaguchi confirms that in the next installment we will be able to visit the rest “of the vast world of Final Fantasy VII”. “However, if we want to create a bigger world, we have to reconsiderhow exactly will we tell a dramatic story“added the co-director.

Teruki Endo, director of the battle system, also spoke about the next installment stating that he has a personal goal “to create elements that improve his gameplay”. Furthermore, Hamaguchi insists thatThe study aims to surprise fans in each installment so that “they differ from the previous ones”. Toriyama also adds that he is confident that they could use “a totally different technique to create the world of FFVII”.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is among the most outstanding video games of April, a month that left us with many jewels in a rather difficult year for the industry.

More about: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix and Final Fantasy VII Remake 2.

.