Final Fantasy VII Remake, adaptation of the legendary RPG released on PSX back in 1997, is already among us. Unfortunately, it is more than possible for Nintendo Switch users to stay without tasting it, at least for now. However, this does not mean that, after the launch of the original in the hybrid (whose analysis you cannot miss), new titles from such a famous franchise continue to arrive. Has anyone said Final Fantasy VII Legacy Collection?

Indeed, Reddit user Sqeueenixleaker0404 has published a post in which he says he is in a position to confirm that, according to his own sources, a compilation with the three games derived from the original title is on its way to Nintendo Switch, under the name Fantasy VII Legacy Collection. Next, we leave you with the complete statements, as well as their respective translation:

Final Fantasy VII: Legacy Collection for the Nintendo Switch from GamingLeaksAndRumors

I have a source who recently discovered that some FFVII games will be coming to Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, FFVII Remake is not one of them. However, the games included will be: Crisis Core, Dirge of Cerberus and Before Crisis Core. All of this will be announced very soon. This will be the first time that Crisis Core or Dirge of Cerberus has been released on non-Sony platforms. Expect more information soon.

There are several conclusions, beyond the launch itself, derived from this alleged announcement. And it is that while FFVII: Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus: FFVII were exclusive, at least until now, of PS2 and PSP, Crisis: FFVII, title released on PSP that is responsible for narrating the events that occurred 7 years before the original delivery , I don’t even get to go out in western territory.

What do you think of this news? In the writing of NextN, as is usually the case in these cases, we do not give higher rank to this type of news than that of simple rumors. However, being able to expand / complement the mythical universe created at the time by Squaresoft with these three great titles on Nintendo Switch would be, without a doubt, wonderful news, right?

