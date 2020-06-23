NIntendo Switch It has several of the games in the Final Fantasy saga, which went on sale in stages, and one of them is more than mythical Final Fantasy VII. However, for many years that this game has, the Nintendo Switch version is somewhat newer, and as it happens in the vast majority of games, there are always some minor errors that can occur under some conditions, so now it is has launched the new version 1.0.2 in order to try to correct them and give players access to the best possible version.

Final Fantasy VII already has its new version 1.0.2 on Nintendo Switch

In Square Enix they always continue working to try to fix the errors of their games (there we have Final Fantasy XV), and this time the protagonist is Final Fantasy VII. As we have seen, the 1.0.2 update is now available, which is not intended to be a great panacea, but to correct some minor errors that could spoil the player experience. In this way, with this new version, an error has been corrected, mainly that made it impossible for us to continue progressing in the story if certain conditions were met, but also another error related to the crystals that allow us to save the game, so It is appreciated that developers continue to take their time at this point to make their program work as well as possible.

See also

In this way, we can only continue enjoying this Final Fantasy VII while we wait for the release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, the last of the games in this saga that was announced for the hybrid console of the Great N. And you, have you played to this classic or are you one of those who still resist you?

Via

Related