Final Fantasy VII and Dungeons & Dragons, most anticipated releases of June

The “remake” of chapter VII of the mythical saga “Final Fantasy” for PS5, and another classic role-playing and adventure such as “Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance” for the next generation consoles, PS4, Xbox One and PC, they are the most important video game launches of this month of June.

To speak of “Final Fantasy” is to make it one of the most important and long-lived sagas, created by Hironobu Sakaguchi in the late 80s and currently developed by Square Enix.

The first game was released in 1987 and the last one in April of last year, precisely that seventh installment for PS4, which now takes another leap in quality for the new PS5, and in which there will be notable graphics improvements, as well as new stories and changes in the battle and exploration systems.

The release of this “remake” is scheduled for June 10.

Another of the most anticipated novelties for this coming month is “Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance”, a third-person action role-playing game developed and published by Tuque Games and based on the popular fantasy saga, which will arrive on June 22 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and also for PC.

More classics arriving this June will be “Olympic Games Tokyo 2020”, the official game of the Olympics, in which you can participate in races of 100 meters, 100 meters freestyle, 110 meters with obstacles, high jump, hammer throw, 200 meters individual medley, baseball, soccer, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, BMX, tennis single, double tennis, and ping pong.

A game that has the official license and 3D graphics, and that will be available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC, on June 22.

If Final Fantasy is a classic, Super Mario Bros is already an emblem of video games, and, in this sense, the new title of the singular Italian plumber set in golf, “Mario Golf: Super Rush”, comes to Nintendo Switch on June 25.

Other releases for next-generation consoles, in addition to its predecessors, are: “Necromunda: Hire Gun”, a first-person shooter game; Action-adventure “Stonefly”; “Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX”, based on the original 1986 title with improved graphics and new content; “Ever Forward”, an adventure and puzzle game, or “Scarlett Nexux”, role-playing and action.

There will also be exclusives like “Wreckfest”, an arcade driving game that will be released on June 1 only for PS5; “Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles”, an open-world adventure that will be released on June 4, or “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”, one of Sony’s most relevant action and platform licenses, available from June 11.

“The Elder Scrolls”, the classic massively multiplayer online for PC arrives at PS5 and Xbox Series; the same consoles for which “Metro Exodus: Complete Edition” will be launched, an action and survival video game set in an apocalyptic world located in Eastern Europe.

The legendary fighting game “Virtua Figther 5: Ultimate Showdown” will be released for PS4 on June 1; “Green Hell”, a survival simulator that takes place in an open world Amazon for PS4 and Xbox One, “Alisa”, a horror game for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

For this Nintendo console there is also an important selection of games. In addition to “Mario Golf: Super Rush”, “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2” will also be released, which will mark the return of the skate legend to the world of video games (day 25); “Destroy All Humans! Remake ”and“ Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny ”(both on the 29th), or“ Wings os Darkness ”,“ Sky: Children of the Light ”and“ DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Powers ”.

Other games coming out this June are: “Ghosts’n Goblins Resurrection” (PS4, Xbox One and PC); “Astalon: Tears of Earth” (PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch); “Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection” (PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch); “Guilty Gear: Strive” (PS4, PS5 and PC); “Disco Elysium: The Final Cut” (Switch and Xbox Series) and “Green Hell” (PS4 and Xbox One ”.