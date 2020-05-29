The Square Enix adventure will hit western stores in late August, coinciding with the Japanese version

Updated (19:10):We update this news with therelease datefrom Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition onWestwhich is fromAugust 27thof this year, fully coinciding with its premiere in Japan.

Original text (10:45):Square Enixhas confirmed in Japan that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition already has a release date in Japan. Your arrival at the stores will take place nextAugust 27th, the end of next summer, a date that is expected not to differ too much from the premiere in the West, also scheduled forthird quarter of the present year 2020.

The software, as already announced in its day, is released inPS4,Nintendo Switch,iOSandAndroid. According to the last announcement of the publisher, the software will have a cross-platform and different news regarding its release inGame Cubein the past decade. Mobile players will be able to access a sample of the first hours of the game before checking out.

Production was planned for the pastJanuary 23, but Square Enix ended up postponing its premiere. It was clarified that the reason for the delay was due to the fact that the firm wanted to give the developers the necessary time to finish the last adjustments of the production andimprove the experienceon all systems where remastering is released.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was originally released inGame Cubein 2003. Presented a cooperative adventure compatible withGameBoy Advancewhich delighted fans of the purple Nintendo console. Subtract waiting for the distributor in the West to finalize its plans for the video game in the coming days. Do not miss the latest trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered to find out what awaits you at your controls.

