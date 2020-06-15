Fortnite: The Device final event, the new generation of entertainment | INSTAGRAM

The long-awaited final event of Season 2 of the also second chapter of Fortnite has finally arrived, a type of event that has become very popular in recent years since its launch and will officially arrive at Fortnite on the date that Epic Games has confirmed. on their social networks and main pages.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Despite its delay on two occasions, the final event: The Device has arrived and we tell you how, where and when to see it.

The schedules by zone order and all occurring this Monday, June 15, 2020 are as follows:

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

United States and Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): 7:00 p.m.

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8:00 p.m.

You may also be interested: Dark: A tremendous mistake in a scene from the series turns on social networks

To see the event you just have to be inside Fortnite Battle Royal and it is recommended to arrive at least half an hour before the established time, on your preferred platform to be able to set aside your place and not miss anything, because in case there are queues or Last minute problems avoid it at all costs.

Read also: Dave Chapelle launches his new special 8:46 and talks about what happened with George Floyd

Surely there will be a specialized game mode to enjoy this event without interruptions, so it is possible that the arena and creative mode will close for at least a while, because at those moments the priority is to accommodate the event and that everyone enjoy it without complications.

The event will also be direct on various channels, so if you do not have the possibility to enter the game you can keep an eye on platforms such as YouTube or Twitch to enjoy it from the comfort of your cell phone or pc.

In the Midas event, he will test his « Device of Last Judgment » with the intention of stopping the Storm from the game, saving the lives of the inhabitants of the island and turning the world we already know.

We do not know if this will have results or the repercussions it may have, however, we will be there to see what changes, both on stage and in the general history of Fortnite.