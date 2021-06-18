Final diagnosis of Gleyber Torres injury revealed in MLB

The Venezuelan of the Yankees from New York, Gleyber Torres, you have nothing to worry about regarding your most recent injury in the 2021 season of the Big leagues (MLB).

Gleyber Torres left last night’s game of the Yankees with tension in his back, but his team does not have to worry because it is nothing serious and the Venezuelan will return to his team’s lineup this Friday in a new day of the MLB 2021.

Gleyber Torres He set off the alarms Thursday night by going out due to injury against the Blue Jays, but early at Yankee Stadium he took shots at shortstop and for what will be part of the starting lineup against the Oakland Athletics in MLB.

Gleyber Torres is out taking grounders after leaving last night’s game with lower back stiffness. #Yankees

Although the Venezuelan is not having offensively the expected level in this harvest of the MLB, it is important in the daily lineup of these Yankees who continue to fight in their division to ensure the Playoffs this season 2021.

As shortstop and third bat he will come out towers onto the Yankees’ field tonight when they host the A’s in the Bronx.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .260 with 56 hits, just three homers and 23 RBIs with Yankees in 59 games of the MLB 2021.