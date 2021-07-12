Final decision on Christian Eriksen’s future

07/12/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

Paula B. Navarro

Christian eriksen starred in one of the most harrowing images of the European Championship. Danish suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the game – for a few minutes that took forever – and had to be urgently hospitalized to save his life. Fortunately, the medical services managed to avoid the worst of outcomes and leave everything in a major scare, from which he is slowly recovering.

During the participation of his team in the European Championship, Eriksen gave strength and visited his team, in addition to being present at the Italy-England final as a UEFA guest, who had the detail of inviting him and the doctors who treated him.

However, all this will now remain in the background, since it will soon be will make the decision that will happen with the future soccer of the Dane. According to the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, Eriksen plans to travel to Milan in a week. It will be then, from the 19th, when the player will report to Inter’s medical services for a rigorous examination.

For this medical examination, the Lombard club has prepared a team of specialists in collaboration with Danish doctors to carry out the tests and give your opinion. The specialists will give Eriksen and his family as much information as possible as well as their opinion, but the final decision will be up to the player himself. The most important thing right now is that you fully reset And when these guarantees are in place, face the decision about your sporting future. Meanwhile, Inter is in permanent contact with the Danish hospital where the player was treated in the first instance and where he passed his first medical tests.

On the other hand, the club decided to make a decision and not wait for Eriksen to reinforce the squad with Calhanoglu, since it could be indefinite leave.