Final day of the Second Phase of Second B: prior to the Llagostera meeting

05/22/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

The Llagostera receives this Sunday at 12:00 the visit of the Hercules in the Camp d’Esports Municipal de Llagostera during their eighth duel in the Second Phase of Second B.

The Llagostera He is looking forward to the eighth day after winning the last two matches of the competition against La Nucía at home (0-1) and against At. I raised in his fiefdom (2-0). Since the start of the season, the hosts have won three of the five games played to date, with 24 goals for and 23 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Hercules could not cope with the Cornellà in their last match (1-2), so that a win over the Llagostera it would help you improve your tournament record. Before this match, the Hercules he had won four of the seven matches played in the Second Phase of Second B this season and has received 20 goals against and scored 25 goals.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Llagostera has managed to win so far in all their home matches in the Second Phase of Second B. In the away role, the Hercules It has a balance of a victory, a loss and a draw in three games played, so it is a fairly strong rival away from home that the locals will have to face.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fief of the Llagostera and the results are two wins and one loss in favor of the local team. The last time both teams played in this tournament was in February 2020 and the result was a tie (0-0).

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that the locals are above the Hercules with a difference of one point. The team of Oriol Alsina He arrives at the match in second position and with 38 points before the match. For his part, the Hercules it has 37 points and ranks third in the competition.