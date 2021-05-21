Final day of the Bundesliga: prior to the Cologne match

05/21/2021 at 3:33 PM CEST

The Schalke visit this Saturday to Rheinenergiestadion to measure yourself with Cologne in their thirty-fourth Bundesliga match, which will start at 15:30.

The Cologne faces the thirty-fourth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after having drawn 0-0 against the Hertha Berlin in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won seven of the 33 matches played so far and accumulate a figure of 60 goals conceded against 33 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Schalke 04 won the victory against the Eintracht Frankfurt during their last match of the competition (4-3), with goals from Florian flick, Blendi Idrizi, Matthew hoppe Y Klaas Jan Huntelaar, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia at the home of the Cologne. Of the 33 games he has played in this Bundesliga season, the Schalke 04 he has won three of them with a balance of 25 goals in favor and 85 against.

As a local, the Cologne They have achieved statistics of two wins, nine losses and five draws in 16 games played at their stadium, figures that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. At the exits, the Schalke 04 They have lost 12 times and drawn four times in their 16 games played, which means that they will have to work hard when visiting the Cologne if you want to improve these figures.

In the past, there have been other clashes at the home of the Cologne and the results are six defeats and seven draws for the locals. Likewise, the local team accumulates a streak of four games in a row without losing at home against the Schalke. The last game they played on Cologne and the Schalke in this tournament it was in January 2021 and ended with a result of 1-2 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing his position in the Bundesliga leaderboard, we see that the Cologne they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 14 points. The locals, before this game, are in seventeenth place with 30 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 16 points and occupy the eighteenth position in the competition.