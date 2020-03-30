If like millions of people around the world right now you’re telecommuting at home, surely you are using a computer, a Surface or an iPad. Unfortunately, Android devices are not yet ready to work and this is something that Google should remedy as soon as possible, although it does not seem to be within its immediate priorities.

Be that as it may, we are sure that many of you, even though you like Android phones much more than iPhone, have a Mac in your house. Although there is no shortage of criticism of these computers, we cannot deny that they are wonderful devices for working or honestly for your leisure tasks. That is, it does not matter how you use your Apple product because Today we bring you very good news especially for all those who like to edit videos or music.

The popular Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps, free for three months

There are not a few users who prefer MacBooks over Windows computers depending on their profession or the use they are going to make. Not because some are faster than others, something that is not true, but because of their exclusive applications. For all those people who are passionate about editing videos or music, There are exclusive apps for MacOS called Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro that sincerely are some of the most popular and used.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro have been owned by Apple for a long time so it cannot be found on Windows computers, hence many people have Apple computers out of necessity and not by mere posture as many people believe. And we are not going to deceive ourselves, they are without a doubt one of the best tools that exist to carry out these editing tasks.

Of course its price is not cheap at all. 329.99 euros and 229.99 is what both programs cost respectively, not in vain we are talking about professional apps not intended for everyone. Now, buying these tools for these prices is not an easy decision, hence Apple allowed a 30-day trial for the user to decide whether Final Cut Pro or Logic Pro fit their needs … or not.

And since COVID-19 is bringing out the best in people, Apple has decided to increase this trial period from 30 days to 90 days for a limited time.. That is, while the coronavirus crisis lasts, we can download Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro totally free and use them for 90 days, at which point we either pay or stop using them. What if we were using the initial 30-day period? Absolutely nothing, because Apple allows us to extend it to 90 days.

In short, if you were hesitating to acquire or not any of these useful tools, now is the best time. Either because you are dedicated to it professionally, you want to enter the wonderful world of publishing or you just want to hang out while the confinement lasts, These 90 days of testing will be very, very useful.

