Final Champions League 2021 – Manchester City vs. Chelsea FC: time, line-ups and how to watch the game online

This week the new monarch of European football is defined on Portuguese soil, when Manchester City Y Chelsea fc dispute the final of the UEFA champions league at the Estadio do Dragão stadium in the city of Porto.

The final was originally scheduled to be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, but UEFA decided to change the venue and explained the reasons in a statement:

“Following the UK government’s decision to place Turkey on its COVID-19 travel destination red list, hosting the final there would not have meant any of the clubs’ national fans would be able to travel to the game. After a year without fans being able to enter the stadiums, UEFA thought that everything possible had to be done to ensure that fans of the two finalist teams could attend. “

Date, time and venue

The game will be played next Saturday, May 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET. At the Estadio do Dragão, Porto (Portugal), home of FC Porto. It has a capacity for 50,033 spectators and each will have 6,000 tickets to be sold to their fans.

It will not be at full capacity due to the pandemic and UEFA will sell an amount to the general public.

Porto’s Estádio do Dragão, the UCL final will be played here / Getty Images

Where can you see the final if you are in America?

USA: CBS All Access, TUDN Sports. Streaming options: Paramount +, fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV.

Latin America (except Brazil): Facebook, Fox Sports, ESPN

Brazil: Interative Sports, Facebook

Canada: DAZN

Caribbean: Fox Sports, ESPN, Flow Sports, SportsMax

Central America: Facebook, Fox Sports, ESPN

Haiti: Channel +

Sport 24 has the rights to broadcasts on planes and boats, UEFA published on its website.

Probable lineups:

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle, Walker, John Stones, Rúben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gündoğan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden. (4-3-3) DT: Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea fc: Édouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger; César Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell; Christian Pulišić, Timo Werner and Mason Mount. (3-4-3). DT: Thomas Tuchel.

Joao Cancelo and Rodri Hernández are other options that the coach manages to be part of the starting lineup of Manchester City. They come from eliminating PSG in the semifinals in a categorical way.

The doubts in the London box are Kanté, who suffered a hamstring injury, and goalkeeper Mendy who was injured by a blow to the ribs against Aston Villa. They are expected to arrive fair. In the semifinals they left Real Madrid on the road.

It will be an English final, as happened in the 2018/19 season when Liverpool FC beat Tottenham 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It also happened in 2008 when Manchester United were crowned on penalties against Chelsea FC.

Read also: It is revealed how much loot the Champions of the Champions will take