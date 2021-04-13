Final arguments of the trial for Floyd’s death will be next Monday

15 minutes. The final arguments in the trial against former white police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of African-American George Floyd will be on Monday next week, Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA) judge Peter Cahill announced on Monday.

The magistrate, in addition, rejected a request from Chauvin’s defense to isolate the twelve members of the jury from Monday. This so that they are not influenced by the protests that shook Minneapolis this Sunday after the death of an African American by the Police.

Cahill indicated that the jury will be isolated next Monday, after the closing arguments, to begin their deliberations.

In order for the former police officer to be convicted, the twelve members of the jury must reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.

Chauvin, fired from the Minneapolis Police Department for Floyd’s death, is charged with the crimes of second degree murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

However, as he has no criminal record, he could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third.

Death of George Floyd

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020 when four officers tried to arrest him for using a fake bill to pay at a store. During his arrest, Chauvin pinned him to the ground pressing his knee against his neck until he stopped breathing.

This Monday marks the eleventh day of the trial for Floyd’s death, which sparked the largest anti-racism protests in the US a year ago since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in the late 1960s.

This day of the trial is held after protests against police violence broke out last night in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis, for the death of 20-year-old African-American Daunte Wright, who was allegedly shot by police during a traffic stop.

The protesters gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department and threw rocks and other objects at the building.

To disperse the protesters, the police used tear gas and rubber bullets. For their part, the authorities decreed a curfew until 6.00 local time (11.00 GMT).