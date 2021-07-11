FINAL! Argentina 1 vs. Brazil 0 for the final of the Copa América 2021 | Lionel Messi and Argentina champion with Lionel Scaloni | SUMMARY VIDEO AND GOALS

ARGENTINA WON! The Albiceleste broke a 28-year streak without a America Cup. The last had been in 1993. Lionel messi and a golden generation for Argentina finally managed to lift a trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium.

+ Complete summary of Argentina 1 – 0 Brazil (Courtesy DirectTV Sports):

La Albiceleste left Colombia out from the penalty spot after drawing 1-1 in the ninety minutes with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Luis Díaz. Once in penalties, Emiliano Martínez excelled with three great saves to give you the ticket to the Maracana Stadium.

Those of Scaloni come from a great contest in which they still remain undefeated. They got 10 points in the group stage and, already in the knockout stage, they left behind Gustavo Alfaro’s Ecuador 3-0 to reach the semifinals. Lionel Messi is the top scorer of the tournament along with Luis Díaz and Gianluca Lapadula, all three with four goals.

The Brazil’s selection arrives like him huge candidate since the beginning of the Copa América. Although his football performance was not overwhelming, he surprised the public with the ease of winning games with almost no disheveled hair.

However, Tite’s team was not exempt from situations of maximum tension . In the group stage, Colombia was about to snatch the undefeated, but at 77 minutes Roberto Firmino tied to end up winning the match Casemiro with a goal at 99 minutes. They also suffered in both eliminatory phases, in both (against Chile and Peru) they classified by the minimum.

The match that the entire continent and the world was waiting for will finally take place in the most important instance of all. The last time both teams had a confrontation was the November 15, 2019 in a friendly match that left a positive balance for the Albiceleste . The match ended 1-0 with a shout from La Pulga.

Starting lineups:

Argentina : Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Brazil : Ederson, Renan Lodi, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Fred, Everton, Lucas Paquetá, Richarlison, Neymar. DT: Tite.

Argentina vs. Brazil for the FINAL of the Copa América 2021

Referee : Esteban Ostojich (Uyuguay)

Stadium : Maracanã Stadium

Town : Rio de Janeiro Brazil

Argentina vs. Brazil: which channel broadcasts the Copa América FINAL LIVE

The meeting between Argentina and Brazil for the great FINAL of the Copa América 2021 will be played TODAY, Saturday, July 10 at the Maracanã Stadium.

Schedule and TV channel for each country:

Argentina : 9:00 p.m. po DIRECTV Sports, TyC Sports, T&C Sports Play Y Public TV

Brazil : 21:00 hours by SBT Y ESPN Brazil

Uruguay : 21:00 hours by DIRECTV Sports Y Teledoce

chili : 20:00 hours by DIRECTV Sports, Channel 13, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports HD Y TNT Sports 3HD

Paraguay : 20:00 hours by Tigo Sports +, SNT, Tigo Sports Y Telefuturo

Peru : 19:00 hours by DIRECTV Sports Y America Television

Colombia : 19:00 hours po DIRECTV Sports, RCN TV Y TV snail

Ecuador : 19:00 hours by DIRECTV Sports

Mexico : 19:00 hours by SKY Sports Y Fanatiz

USA : 20:00 ET / 17:00 PT by Telemundo Sports, FOX Sports, TUDN, FOX Sports 1 Y Univision