Final analysis Roland Garros 2021 Pavlyuchenkova Krejcikova

Tennis is a sport full of surprises, and that dose of unpredictability is one of the things that most fall in love with this sport. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Y Barbora Krejcikova They had never reached the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam, and now they will have the possibility of winning one in this exciting Roland Garros 2021.

It has been a very special tournament; different. As the competition progressed, we watched as the top title favorites fell for different reasons. Number one Ashleigh Barty was unable to make it to the second round due to injury. We all know what happened to Naomi Osaka, and why the Japanese decided to get out of the tournament. Simona Halep couldn’t even dispute it due to physical discomfort. Aryna Sabalenka, lost ahead of schedule to finalist Pavlyuchenkova. The case has been a different Roland Garros 2021 on the women’s circuit.

The path of the finalists

By Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, reaches the final after having given up three sets and having played the odd physical battle. At 29, he finally achieves a great Grand Slam result. The Russian started beating McHale, and did the same with Tomljanovic, Sabalenka, Azarenka, Rybakina and Zidansek. The biggest obstacle in his way was his doubles partner, with whom he reached the quarterfinals, the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, in a battle lasting more than two and a half hours.

For its part, Barbora Krejcikova he has given up one set less throughout the tournament (2) than his rival in the final. Always with a cool mind and with a great attitude, the Czech left behind victories against Pliskova, Alexandrova, Svitolina, Stephens, Gauff and Sakkari. Perhaps, his painting was even more complicated than Pavlyuchenkova’s, but he solved it with an absolutely brutal firmness.

Rise in the ranking

Regardless of what happens in the final, both Pavlyuchenkova and Krejcikova will see a big jump in their rankings, both will be around the top-20. In the case of the Czech, even if she did not win, she would reach her best ranking (21). In the case of winning and lifting the trophy, she would be placed number 15. On the part of Pavlyuchenkova, if she lost the final she would remain as number 18, and if she manages to win it, she would be placed number 14.

Keys to the match

The main key is going to be in the courage that one and the other will have. By bravery we mean who is going to be more aggressive in their game. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova She is perhaps somewhat more aggressive by nature, she likes to take advantage of her good serve to enter the court and begin to dominate with her forehand, which is especially good and one of her greatest virtues. Barbora Krejcikova, for its part, it has a greater ability to vary the game, we could say that it is more tactically intelligent. We have an unexpected final ahead of us, at the same time exciting and certainly very fun. We just have to enjoy it.