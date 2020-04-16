For the past few days, Crytek has signaled about the possible return of Crysis with a relaunch or the arrival of a new installment in the franchise. After a brief wait, information was released that confirms that the series will indeed return soon.

This we tell you since the official site of the franchise revealed details about Crysis Remastered ahead of time. That’s right, Crytek is preparing a relaunch of the first game in the saga, which originally debuted in 2007.

Crysis Remastered coming to current consoles and PC

According to the information, Crysis Remastered will arrive with multiple improvements to current consoles and PCs. The remastering will feature graphic improvements, high-quality textures, among other optimizations.

Also, its PC version will have ray tracing support. The Crysis Remastered launch is also planned for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. One of the surprises of this title is that it will also come to Nintendo Switch.

There is no detail in the leaked information about its performance or possible new content. Neither its price nor a release date is detailed, but it is noted that it will be available soon on all the mentioned platforms.

It is important to mention that, as of this writing, Crytek has not officially revealed the project. However, given the leak, the announcement is expected to be made in the next few hours. So surely we will know more about the features of Crysis Remastered very soon.

Also, we may see his first trailer showing us his improvements at a graphic level. As we mentioned, the title was originally released in 2007 and was very well received by players. The return of this installment opens the possibilities of seeing a new title of the saga in the future.

If the information is accurate, Crysis Remastered will arrive on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. Find more news about the franchise at this link.

