On Instagram there are filters that are applied to your face, augmented reality filters, image effects, random tests, those that react to movements of the mouth, eyes, touches on the screen and more. As if this were not enough, now come the filters for Instagram that change depending on the music playing.

Instagram has announced on its blog a new type of filters: those that react to the music that is playing at the moment. Filter creators with the Spark AR tool can include their own music or adapt the filter to what is captured by the microphone. AND you can try it with the latest version of Instagram.

This filter sounds familiar

Instagram has added Spark AR, the application to create filters for Instagram, what they call the ability to react to music. The possibility is there, although what is done with it depends entirely on the creativity of the creators.

In some of the example filters that Instagram mentions, we have glasses showing an equalizer with the music that is playing at that moment, a box that moves, a background design that varies or even a beard that changes according to the song.

Filter creators can directly include the song in them -as long as they have the rights-, allow users to choose a song from the tracks included in the Instagram library or use the microphone to capture whatever sounds background.

These music-responsive filters are available from today on Instagram for Android, while they will come later to the iOS version. What filter creators will do with this tool is something that we will still take a few more days to see, although the idea promises very entertaining filters.

Filters that react to the music playing arrive on Instagram