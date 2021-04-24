Filters rejuvenate Madonna and fans erupt against her, one says she looks possessed



Madonna.

Photo: BEN STANSALL / AFP / Getty Images

“Accept your imperfections!” Madonna on Instagram along with a video in which he appears with an unrecognizable face. Before her message, there are those who have labeled her a hypocrite, pointing out that in her publication her image is full of filters. “So hypocritical. Use of intense filters with a message that nobody is perfect. You have so much power over many people. Be an example. This leaked fake culture is causing a lot of depression and mental problems in younger people, because nobody looks like that! You are an experienced adult woman. Start a change, “said a follower to the singer.

Along with this publication, the singer promoted the song “Paradise (Not for Me)”, a theme in which she shares with Mirwais.

This is the song you are talking about in the text of the video.

This publication of Madonnna reached the Instagram of Suelta La Sopa, there followed the attacks on Madonna. In one of the comments you can read how someone says that in the publication Madonna “seems possessed”, while others emphasize that no matter what she does, they always criticize her. “Let her be happy, I would like to see the one who made that comment when she is the age of a madonna. God, she’s happy and what they call a filter makes her feel good. ”

Then, among the comments, comes an unexpected explanation for those who criticize incessantly: “It’s an app, it’s called heritage and you put a photo and the app makes a moving video for you.” Despite the explanations, some continue with offensive comments: “It seems in trances.” But others who turn around, almost comical: “When Christ comes I will not recognize her.” While some claim Madonna, they just don’t care.

Filter craze isn’t just for the Kardashians. There are many celebrities and non-celebrities who enjoy these tools that the vast majority of social networks make available to users. Even models and actresses who enjoy their youth have been carried away by this fashion, one of them the very Michelle Salas. And as well as her many others.

