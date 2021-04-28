Filtering the software interface design

The former director of user interface design at Tesla, Pawel Pietryka, released unpublished images about what the Cybertruck software and total autonomous driving system would look like of the company. Electrek agreed to the designs despite their creator quickly erasing them from his new startup’s portfolio of working examples.

Pietryka worked on Tesla for the past four and a half years, and left his post last March. The designer shared the news of his departure on Instagram, and simultaneously announced the creation of his own design studio. The venture was christened MGA, Moderne Grafik Anstalt.

It was precisely there, on the MGA website, that the designer shared images of his work in designing the user interface for Tesla’s electric cars. Among them appeared those related to the aesthetics of the software of the Cybertruck, as well as the total autonomous driving system.

Electrek notes that some of the designs published by Pietryka corresponded to launches already made by Tesla. But the material related to the Cybertruck and the total autonomous driving (FSD, for its acronym in English) remained unpublished. The designer has likely shared their creation without realizing that it contained elements never seen before. Quickly, someone at Tesla will have picked up the phone to prevent the images from leaking and going viral. Something that clearly was not achieved.

What do the leaked designs of Tesla’s Cybertruck show?

This is how Pietryca came up with the Tesla Cybertruck user interface | Credit: Electrek

Since its introduction in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck has become one of the company’s most anticipated products. The ultra-rugged truck is expected to begin delivery to the first reservists between the end of 2021 and the first part of 2022.

However, despite the amount of information on the Cybertruck, there was never much seen in relation to the aesthetics of the software. What the prototype did include was a basic graphical interface, although it didn’t show much. The design of Pawel Pietryka may not be the final, but it is an approach to the possible final experience of the driver and passengers.

As for total autonomous driving, among the unpublished images leaked there was a short video on the subject. In just seven seconds you can see a refined design, especially in how to show what happens around the vehicle from Tesla.

https://electrek.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2021/04/Tesla-fsd-visu.mp4 Credit: Electrek

The next update to full autonomous driving, which is still in beta, would arrive during this quarter with a visualization similar to the one created by Pietryka. If so, it would imply a big change compared to what the design currently shows in the graphical interface of the Tesla. .

