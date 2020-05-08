Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings It will be one of the great Marvel movies to be released in the coming years and we already have more details of the story.

One of the newest characters in the mega franchise will make his debut in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, which will be released in theaters on May 7, 2021 after the release delays of Disney and Marvel Studios. Thanks to a leak, new details about the movie’s cast and plot have been revealed.

SPOILERS reveal that Awkwafina’s role is Fah Lo Suee. While the character has been the sister of Shang-Chi in the comics, it appears that the film will reuse her not only as a love interest for Shang-Chi, but also as the daughter of the film’s main villain, The Mandarin.

Besides The Mandarin, it seems to be a very important part of Shang-Chi life even before they end as adversaries according to the details of the plot. Since the protagonist will apparently be raised in a very special orphanage for people with superpowers and special abilities who are trained to be fighters, and this orphanage will be run by The Mandarin. This character should not be confused with the villain of Iron Man 3.

More details of the plot.

One of the Shang-Chi powers of the comics is his ability to make clones of himself and it seems that in the movie he will be able to do the same. The only difference is that he will only use the clones of himself when he is fighting, which could obviously come in handy for the battles he will face.

When Shang-Chi is in adulthood, The Mandarin offers him an opportunity to earn money by participating in an epic and magical tournament in which the children of the orphanage train their entire lives to compete. The winner of this tournament receives the 10 legendary rings as the grand prize. Something the Mandarin clearly craves. Since it is related to his own past.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings They star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Fah Lo Suee, Tony Leung as The Mandarin, Ronnie Chieng, Michelle Yeah, Rosalind Chao, and Florian Munteanu. The film will be released on May 7, 2021, if the Coronavirus pandemic allows it and there are no further delays.