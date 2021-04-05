Filtering the filming set of the most shocking Star Wars series

We can see a new video of how they are building one of the most emblematic places in Star Wars for one of the most anticipated series.

Recently LucasFilm revealed the main cast of the series Star wars on Obi-Wan Kenobi, where the participation of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, but they will also be Joel edgerton and Bonnie Piesse Interpreting Owen and Beru Lars respectively. Also, we know that there will be many scenes in Tatooine, so it is normal that they are creating scenarios of that planet as you can see in the filtered video that we leave you below.

“We will start shooting in late spring and we will shoot it here in Los Angeles and it is a lot of fun, every week there is a new report.” Ewan McGregor previously said about the Star Wars show. “My dad was sending me links, saying: I thought you were filming it in Los Angeles. Because there is another newspaper that states that we are filming it in a strange city somewhere. Then we were supposed to do it in Boston and then we were supposed to do it, no, it wasn’t Boston, it was Boston, England. But we are not. We will shoot it in Los Angeles. “

“We are filming it in the same way that the series The Mandaloriano was filmed. We are using part of that technology, ”he continued. “I really liked it and I liked the format. I liked the western nature, it is an old-fashioned western television. It is brilliant”.

The technology you were talking about Mcgregor is the innovative dome of Disney, which allows filmmakers to film in virtually any environment in real time while on stage.

What will the series be about?

Set a few years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi, will follow the mythical teacher Jedi on his adventures while protecting the young man Luke Skywalker.

The cast includes Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who was in charge of some episodes of The Mandalorian.

