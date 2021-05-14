Filtering Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google’s new design and hardware? | Technology

The new Google mobiles, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are filtered, revealing a design that is somewhat different from what the company is accustomed to.

Not long ago we talked about the Google Pixel 6 because of the possibility of integrating its own processor, giving up those of Qualcomm. A few weeks later we come across this prototype not yet presented, this time to talk about its possible groundbreaking design with everything we have seen so far from Google.

We owe the images to Jon Prosser, and Max Weinbach, which has shown the renders of these two models on its channel. The design is surprising because of how different it is with respect to the brand’s previous mobiles and because it integrates more than one rear camera.

Google has so far differentiated itself by its simplicity and staying away from some industry fads. On his mobiles he had rejected the idea of ​​implanting multiple cameras without achieving a lower result, so the bet has turned out well. This changed with the Pixel 5 that included two cameras, the 6 may continue to increase the number.

Still, the way to present them is somewhat curious. The platform in a deep black color slightly hides the lenses, but it comes out of the back cover creating a bridge that runs horizontally throughout the phone. It is not known what types of cameras they will be.

Another detail to highlight is its colors, orange hues with a much more intense stripe above the cameras. That in one of the versions, another is presented in cream tones in conjunction with the logo that appears in the center of the case.

Ahead, the camera tries to occupy almost the entire front, ending in black edges, very thin and curved. At the top it is perforated to place the front camera and at the bottom the fingerprint reader.

Prosser and Weinbach emphasize in its leak, Google’s idea of ​​integrating its own processor and ending its usual collaboration with Qualcomm. Apparently these new models will feature with the GS101 SoC. The GS refers to Google Silicon and this chip has been hidden under the code name Whitechapel, in which Samsung has collaborated to develop it.

However, this information must be treated with caution, it is still a leak that has yet to be confirmed and without much more information that describes the model and all its specifications. the company’s usual launch date is September, so we still have to wait a long time to get to know these models in depth.