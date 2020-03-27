The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will see the light in their European versions this Friday, March 27 in a presentation rescheduled after the cancellation of the original within the framework of MWC 2020. After just over a month of waiting since then, the firm will announce the generational replacement of the successful Mi 9 line.

However, the news may not be what many expected in terms of price. The Asian technology company, which has been identified in recent times as one of the great standard bearers of smartphones with high performance at reduced monetary figures, seems finally ready to increase the value of its more premium terminals to a great extent.

This is revealed, at least, the renowned Ishan Agarwal in a leak published on his Twitter account. According to the data it offers, the firm’s base model would rise this year by almost 78% compared to its predecessor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: price in Europe

Although official prices are not yet known and there could be changes, Agarwal says he is “pretty sure” that Xiaomi will market its new models at the following prices:

Xiaomi Mi 10 8/128 GB: 799 euros

Xiaomi Mi 10 8/256 GB: 899 euros

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 8/256 GB: 999 euros

Although it is likely that new models with different RAM and storage configurations will be added to these, the increase in price of the base model – the Mi 9 was launched with a value of € 449 – reveals the enormous difference that exists from one year to the next, if these end up being confirmed. An increase attributable, to a certain extent, to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 865 processor and Mandated by Qualcomm to pair it with a 5G connectivity chip, with which all the variants will have.

