Filtered the synopsis of Sonic 2 (SPOILERS)

They are already shooting the movie Sonic 2 and now we can know what the long-awaited sequel to the 2020 hit will be about.

Attention SPOILERS. The first installment raised more than 319 million dollars worldwide and that there was a lot of controversy over the first trailer, but in the end everything went well and now they are preparing Sonic 2. For now, we know that the famous blue hedgehog will be with two very beloved characters of the saga as they are Tails Y Knuckles, in addition the Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The synopsis of Sonic 2 that has been leaked reveals very interesting details:

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him at home while they go on vacation. But, they hardly leave, when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own partner, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. “

As we can see, the story will be for a child audience again, although it has not been revealed if this emerald is on Earth or we will see other worlds.

Knuckles will follow the history of video games.

The character of Knuckles will initially be a villain in Sonic 2 because Dr. Robotnik he will trick you into helping him. But then he will see reality for himself and will probably switch sides. So fans of the saga surely recognize very mythical moments that have been lived in video games.

It is also expected that Dr. Robotnik from Jim Carrey undergoes some kind of transformation, so he will surely change physically and be a much more crazy and evil character (if that is possible), which is sure to leave more memorable scenes.

Sonic 2 It will premiere on April 8, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below.