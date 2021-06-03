Filtered the specifications of the new Motorola Moto G Stylus with 5G

First he gave us a glimpse of its design, and now the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G filters its first specifications: 6.8 ” FHD +, SD480 and 6 GB of RAM with Android 11.

Not three days ago we learned about the design of [un inédito Motorola Moto G Stylus con conectividad 5G](https://andro4all.com/noticias/moviles/motorola-asi-es-la-version-5g-del-moto-g-stylus-2021-la-cual-ha-sido-filtrada-al-completo, which would arrive soon for update the Moto G Stylus family by offering access to next-generation mobile networks to users, also without the prices being affected by it.

And it is that yes friends, the democratization of 5G is already with us, and this Moto G Stylus 5G shows us now thanks to 91mobiles their leaked first specs, after wandering through the Geekbench databases leaving the keys of a medium cut hardware.

So, we will see how the Moto G Stylus 5G arrives in the near future with a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, accompanied for the occasion by 6 GB of RAM and giving life to Android 11 through a panel of 6.8 inches with FHD + resolution that will natively support an optical stylus, in its case fortunately integrated into the body of the smartphone and not in cumbersome cases or as an external accessory.

It seems to confirm that the Motorola Moto G Stylus with 5G is a reality, and that it will arrive very soon with native support for a stylus and a medium-cut hardware that, now, offers next-generation connectivity.

Motorola: this is the 5G version of the Moto G Stylus 2021, which has been completely leaked

In fact, it is that the terminal has managed to add 502 points in the Geekbench mononucleus tests, rising to 1,651 points when using all cores of a chipset signed by Qualcomm and that has already proven its solvency for affordable terminals like this one.

As we have seen previously, in addition, the terminal will have a modern and elegant design, with hole for the front camera and very thin bezels, maintaining a four camera setup on its back next to a fingerprint sensor strategically placed in the Motorola logo.

There is also talk of a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge, sensors of up to 48 megapixels and a refresh rate for its screen of 60Hz, without fanfare in this regard. The sources also mention a initial memory configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, opening the door to other versions that will offer options to the user.

What has not transpired are estimated presentation dates, neither the markets it will target nor the prices that Motorola, or rather Lenovo, intend to charge for a device that will bring the experience of the optical stylus, now with 5G, to the less affluent pockets … Aim for success in emerging markets!

The best Motorola phones of 2021: buying guide

Related topics: Motorola, Phones, Chinese Phones

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join