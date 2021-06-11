Filtered the shocking beginning of Jurassic World: Dominion

We have a description of the beginning of Jurassic World: Dominion, the film that will conclude the epic saga of the dinosaurs.

There is still a year left for the movie J to be releasedurassic World: Dominion, but they will show trailer footage during screenings of Fast and furious 9 which will premiere next week.

Now, we have the details of everything we will see.

Advancement takes place both in the past and in the present. Since Jurassic World: Dominion begins 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, and the images are accompanied by the music of the composer Michael Giacchino. We follow various dinosaurs as they roam the earth. It is peaceful and quiet, allowing us to enjoy the beauty of our planet before humans arrived. In addition, they show up to seven new species of dinosaurs that have never been seen before in any Jurassic movie: Dreadnoughtus, Quetzalcoatlus, Oviraptor, Nasutoceratops, Iguanodon, Morus intrepidus, and Giganotosaurus.

We see a T-Rex and a Giganotosaurus fighting, and after a short battle, the T-Rex dies. As we get a close-up of his eye dilating, we see a mosquito come in and suck some blood from the nearby area. That mosquito will serve millions of years later to create the T-Rex for Jurassic Park.

Then in Jurassic World: Dominion we fast-forward 65 million years later and we can see a T-Rex running through a forest being chased by people in a helicopter trying to shoot him down with a tranquilizer dart. As the race through the forest continues, the T-Rex arrives at a gas station where mayhem ensues as people rush to escape the huge dinosaur.

In a recent interview, director Colin Trevorrow spoke of the film:

“It was always part of the Jurassic World: Dominion story. I really wanted to not only tell an origin story for the T-Rex we love, but to really put into visual terms this story that we have been told for 30 years about what dinosaurs made of fossilized DNA in amber looked like. Sometimes we put a human face on things. I wanted to put the face of a dinosaur on things and see what happened. And now we canonically know that the dinosaur we love, the T-Rex, was brutally killed by the Giganotosaurus. And that’s part of the story we tell for the movie. “

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022.