Filtered the real villains of The Suicide Squad (2021)

Who will the Suicide Squad face? Now we can see the main villains of the movie in a leaked promo.

For now, we know that The Suicide Squad from James Gunn It will be a madness where they will gather a group of very special villains to go to an island and carry out a dangerous mission. But furthermore, we do not know the hidden motives of the American Government and more specifically of Amanda waller (Viola Davis). Although it will probably all be related to Starro an alien being that can become huge and is shaped like a starfish. But there will also be other villains.

A promotional calendar has been leaked for The Suicide Squad. In addition to presenting some new images of the protagonists, focusing on Harley quinn, the three villains also stand out. Is about Thinker (Thinker) by Peter Capaldi, General Mateo Suarez by Joaquín Cosío and Silvio Luna Juan Diego Botto, who is the dictator of Corto Maltés.

Cover and promo art # TheSuicideSquad calendar 2022 pic.twitter.com/mMDndEa4bx – Mikhail Villarreal🦇 (@TaurooAldebaran) May 19, 2021

Official synopsis:

The Suicide Squad movie recounts how Belle Reve jail has the highest death rate in the United States. That place is almost considered to be hell on Earth, so the prisoners prefer to join a team and carry out the worst possible missions to shorten their sentence. So Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and Harley Quinn must learn to work together and complete a dangerous task on the Island of Corto Maltese.

Walking through a jungle packed with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Suicide Squad is on a search and destroy mission with Colonel Rick Flag responsible for all of them, while Amanda Waller watches them from a distance. One wrong move and they’re dead, either at the hands of their opponents, or a teammate or Waller herself.

The movie The Suicide Squad It will premiere on July 30, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below.