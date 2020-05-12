After several years waiting for the successors of its revolutionary AirPods headphones -and then taking out up to 2 new models in the same year 2019-, Apple seems to have taken a liking to this sound market and has decided to continue, although expanding the catalog. No new on-ear headphones or earbud headphones, no. Apple is heading straight for the Beats & Co. headband helmet competition with its new AirPods.

AirPods Studio

Almost a month ago, the news came out that Apple is developing a new model of high-end headphones but with the classic ‘over ear’ or headband design, those large helmets that cover the ears. And they would also be modular design headphones, which means that it will have mobile and interchangeable parts and pieces, either for pure aesthetics or to improve the device’s functions.

According to the source, those from Cupertino are working on two models:

– Helmets made of leather materials

– A version of the same helmets more for Fitness, made with lightweight and breathable materials microperforated

The prototypes present a “retro oval design with a headband connected by thin metal arms”, and the modular element can be seen in the part that goes over the ears, which it is attached to the body of the helmets by magnets, so it can be easily removed and replaced. This leads us to think that by buying a couple of accessories, we could have helmets adapted to Fitness for exercise, and then, changing the part of the pads, customize them in the Premium leather model.

Name and Price

But how much will these headband headphones be worth? Well, as always happens, until Apple does not officially announce it, we do not know with 100% security, but according to the expert in Apple leaks, Jon ProsserApple AirPods Studio will be priced at $ 349, about 322 euros to change. And that name that we have said is the definitive one according to Prosser: Apple AirPods Studio, which during their production process have had the code name ‘B515’.

Looking clearly at the market that other brands and models such as the Sony or Beats headphones dominate, the AirPods Studio would have the same price as currently the Beats Studio3 Wireless headband.

AirPod and Siri

Of course these are Apple helmets, so they are technologically advanced. In fact will mount several of the technologies that AirPods Pro have, including a similar system of pairing with devices and of Noise Cancellation. And of course there will be no lack of support for use the Siri assistant in addition to tactile physical controls.

In development apparently since 2018, the launch of Apple’s headband headphones It would have been delayed up to 2 times. And the company planned to show them later this year, but those plans would have been altered by the Coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps in your WWDC 2020 event, already officially confirmed and that it will be online non-presential?