The iPhone 12 It is one of the high-end phones that remain to be shown this year. The Cupertino firm has work to do, especially after its production has been affected by the coronavirus. Despite this mishap, the firm is ready to launch its range of phones in four versions of which prices are already being considered.

These are the prices of the iPhone 12

In recent years we have seen how smartphone manufacturers have presented several versions of the same phone. In addition to the standard version, there is a tighter version of the terminal and two others that are maximized, where companies show all the potential they can develop. The result in some cases is overwhelming and none want to be left behind in this regard.

Apple has been with this dynamic for a few years and the iPhone 12 it will not be an exception. Many wonder what will be the price to pay for each of the terminals and we may already have the answer after The price of the iPhone 12 will be filtered in its four models.

Four models? Well yes, in the absence of three there is a room with which the Samsung firm is compared to what has been seen in the Galaxy S10 family. In this case we will have the standard iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max bumper. As you can imagine the last name Max becomes the vitaminized version of the standard and the Pro and the price we tell you now.

It is true that everything will depend on the internal configuration, but taking into account what PhoneArena says, everything starts from 749 euros of the standard iPhone 12 in what would be its basic configuration. With $ 100 more we would have the iPhone 12 Max, standing at 849 euros. But we come to the powerful version, and that begins to notice a lot in the pocket. It turns out that the iPhone 12 Pro will cost no less than 1,049 euros which is already a great cost.

With this progression you can already imagine that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will far exceed the threshold of 1,000 euros, coming to cost specifically, 1,149 euros. It only remains to wait for the official data from Cupertino, which we hope to see in early autumn.