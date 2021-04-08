Filtered the plot of Ahsoka Tano’s Star Wars series

Share

Following her spectacular appearance in The Mandalorian, Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano will have her own Disney + series.

The character of Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in the animated series of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, his story continued in Rebels and then we could see it in real action in The Mandalorian interpreted by Rosario Dawson. He will now have his own series that will air on Disney + and we began to know the first details.

In episode 5 of the second season of The Mandalorian titled “The Jedi”, we could see how Ahsoka Tano I was looking for information about Grand Admiral Thrawn And it seems that this will be the most important part of the plot. Since she wants to find Ezra Bridger.

Leaked plot of the new Star Wars series: “Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hopes that he will help her locate the lost Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi who disappeared with Thrawn many years ago.”

To play Ezra Bridger It is rumored that they could hire Mena massoud which became known for the live action version of Aladdin (2019).

So the events that occurred in Rebels will continue.

In the final moments of the series Star Wars: Rebels, characters Ahsoka Tano and Sabine wren they embarked on a mission to find Ezra after the young force user was seemingly sucked into a wormhole during his battle with Thrawn.

But also, in Star wars they have big plans for him Grand Admiral Thrawn, since they want him to be a great villain in the purest Thanos style and not only appear in the series Ahsoka Tano, but also do it in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the rest of the programs Disney + that deal with that particular time of Star wars.

All Star Wars movies and series can currently be seen on Disney + by following this link.

