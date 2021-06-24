Filtered the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

In a day marked by the presentation of Windows 11, there is also room for leaks of new models of smartphones coming to the market. Renowned leaker Evan Blass unveiled The first images of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

What was striking was the method chosen by Blass to publicize the leak. Although it is usual for this type of publication to be made through Twitter, in this case it happened in a peculiar way. The “leaker” used the image of the new Samsung folding to respond to a follower, who had the “audacity” to mention that Jon Prosser was faster to discover new products.

As if it had been a stab at his pride, Evan Blass accompanied the photo of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 with the inscription “Not always.”

Beyond the trolling, details regarding Samsung’s folding smartphones are still scant. No further technical specifications have been released, although both devices would offer support for 5G networks. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be compatible with the S Pen stylus, a characteristic that would be confirmed with another image published minutes later.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can only see how it would look when folded almost completely. On the back of the device you can see the secondary screen and the design chosen for the dual camera and the flash.

The images released by Evan Blass generate a little more expectation regarding the new folding smartphones from Samsung. At the moment, no one risks publishing details about the possible hardware that would enhance the devices of the South Korean brand.

But with Mobile World Congress just around the corner, the leak doesn’t seem like a fluke. It is worth clarifying, anyway, that the rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 aim to be formally launched at the event Unpacked scheduled for next July.

