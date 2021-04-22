Filtered the main changes of the new iPhone system

There is just over a month to go until the start of WWDC 2021. However, the first details about iOS 15 – the next big update to the operating system for the iPhone – seem to have come to light.

The renowned journalist Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, assures that this new version will bring with it several changes. One of the most prominent would be related to the home screen of the iPad, which would allow placing widgets anywhere in it –As it happens on the iPhone–.

Although Gurman does not clarify, it is possible that this change will come accompanied by the application library that Apple introduced in the iPhone with iOS 14. This groups all the applications installed on the device in one place, allowing users to remove as many icons as they want from the home screen without having to uninstall the application – as happens in Android.

iOS 15 will allow you to manage notifications more successfully

iOS 15 would also bring changes to the lock screen and notifications, according to Bloomberg. Specifically, the American company would be developing a new function that would allow users to establish different preferences based on the situation in which they find themselves (working, driving, sleeping, etc.). This selection menu would be displayed both on the renewed lock screen and in the control center of iOS 15.

Gurman, on the other hand, indicates that iOS 15 could arrive with a new version of iMessage, although it does not provide much detail about the possible changes. What it does indicate is that they are still in an early stage of development and could come later.

Finally, Bloomberg indicates that iOS 15 would have a new suite of privacy-related features. One of them is a menu that shows users which applications are collecting data about them.

Both this new version and the corresponding macOS, watchOS and tvOS updates will be presented, if Apple follows the usual schedule, during WWDC 2021. This event, due to the current situation, will be completely online. The inaugural keynote, in which the main novelties of the event are announced, will be broadcast next June 7.

