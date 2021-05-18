Filtered the great villain of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness

Share

One of the most anticipated Marvel Studios movies of the next few years is undoubtedly Doctor Strange and the multiverse of insanity.

For now little is known about Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, but they are already unveiling some very interesting new details. It has been confirmed that Elizabeth olsen it will be like the Scarlet Witch and that the film is part of a trilogy that began in the series WandaVision, will continue in Spider-Man: No Way Home and will end in the sequel to Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) directed by Sam raimi.

Now it has been leaked that the great villain of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness will be Shuma gorath. This huge demon will want to extract the powers of America Chavez interpreted by Xochitl gomez because you want to use them to have complete control over the multiverse of Marvel studios. Without a doubt, it will be something worth seeing in theaters, since they ensure that it will have a size similar to Dormammu, the great evil of the first installment of 2016.

What do we know about these new characters?

America Chavez He has the power to jump freely between realities, so if a huge demon achieves that ability, danger is assured. While Shuma gorath is considerate Lord of chaos and it’s straight out of the stories of Robert E. Howard. It’s been rumored for a while that we’d see a monster style Cthulhu on Marvel studios and it seems that it will be in Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness.

It is also speculated that Scarlet Witch try to get the powers of America Chavez to find your children Billy Y Tommy, but this could bring about the arrival of the great demon. So the show is guaranteed when the movie opens on March 25, 2022.

All movies of Marvel studios in which the Doctor Strange Y Scarlet Witch can be seen in Disney Plus.

Share