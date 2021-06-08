Filtered the first photos of the filming of Dungeons and Dragons

The Dungeons and Dragons movie has already been launched and we can see that the production looks impressive.

Paramount Pictures Y eOne they have bet heavily on Dungeons and dragons and they want this movie to have an impact similar to what it did The Lord of the rings 20 years ago. Something that we can verify thanks to the first images of the filming that is being done in Alnwick Castle on Northumberland (England).

Although the leaked photos do not appear to show any main actors, there are several extras in armor, as well as some sinister-looking caped individuals with head tattoos. In addition, the blue flag that flies on the battlements has the emblem of Neverwinter, also known as the Jewel of the North, while the red flag emblem is the symbol of Amaunator.

The photos of the filming of Dungeons and dragons They aren’t particularly revealing, but there are some beautiful shots of the castle, dry ice rippling over the River Aln and the surrounding wooded area.

#ICYMI: Pictures as filming begins on the new Dungeons & Dragons film at @alnwickcastle @Wizards_DnD https://t.co/uwQkU2FCJr – The Chronicle (@ChronicleLive) June 7, 2021

What is the movie about?

For now we know few details of this adaptation of the mythical role-playing game, but at least we know its great cast headed by Chris pine (Wonder Woman 1984), Michelle Rodriguez (Avatar, Fast 9), Justice smith (Detective Pikachu, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Sophia lillis (IT) and Hugh grant (The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords) as the villain.

The directors in charge are Jonathan Goldstein Y John Francis Daley, they are responsible for movies like Game night (2018) and Holidays (2015), so they are better at humor than fantasy. Although that means that they can’t do a great job with Dungeons and dragons. The film will be released on March 3, 2023.

Additionally, Derek Kolstad (John Wick; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) has also been hired to write and develop a separate live-action television series from Dungeons and dragons.