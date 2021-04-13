Filtered the first images of the set of Star Wars: Andor

Star Wars: Andor would have already begun filming and the internet has not given truce to publish the first image of the set.

This may be one of the most charged years for the followers of the universe Star wars. The premiere of The Book of Boba Fett Y The Bad Remittance, as well as the production of the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi Y Cassian Andor, raise the hype of the audience.

The latter is one of the projects that has been most on the lips of fans, as it will bring the iconic character of Rogue one, interpreted by Diego Luna, back to the screens. The actor will repeat in the role, a factor that makes this title an even more anticipated production.

However, the wait has been increasing. The pandemic of COVID-19 made his filming, scheduled for the end of last year, not run normally. And details have been revealed. However, an image of a user of Twitter it would change history.

As commented @ Davidintheforc1, a contact of his works on the filming of a Star Wars product, to which another user asks him if it is the Kenobi series, but the informant reveals his suspicion that no, that it must be the Andor series, because the imperial suits would match the director’s Orson Krennic and his group, who already saw each other in the aforementioned spin-off of the franchise.

Probably the Cassian Andor show. She sent me loads of pics. Look down the end. Krennic uniform pic.twitter.com/wcbdjNB5ky – Force Ghost David 🇰🇭 (@ davidintheforc1) April 11, 2021

Ben Mendelssohn played director Krennic in Rogue One. Will he repeat on Andor?

A Jedi?

Another of the elements of the image that has attracted attention is the red-haired character at the bottom, because by his cape it could be suspected that it is a jedi. It should be remembered that Star Wars: Andor will take place five years before Rogue One, which takes place between the Episode III and the IV, which would make the above something logical, despite the fact that the Order 66.

More images

A few weeks ago some additional images from the set had already been shared on the networks, of what would be a big scene. The portal Wookiee News picked up the material from the British newspaper Daily Mail, who owns the credits.

We have new photos from the filming of #Andor! As we can see things are happening (we don’t know what) just when these snapshots were taken 👀 📸 DailyMailUK pic.twitter.com/z7g4s34tzv – WookieeNews (@WookieeNews) March 26, 2021

In the same way, in December, when production officially started, Disney shared this clip:

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR – Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Filming for the series is taking place in London. Not many details are known yet regarding the release date. But it can be seen on Disney +.