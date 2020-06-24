The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is one of the folding smartphones that will hit the market before the end of the year. The new bet of the South Korean firm, which awaits correct some of the most controversial aspects of the original version, is now filtered to get a first look at the terminal.

This is revealed this Wednesday in a tweet published today from the @UniverseIce account. It is known for its leaks related to the telephony sector and, especially, those that concern Samsung. In it is attached an image that shows what would be the front design of the new device from the Asian house.

Fold 2 pic.twitter.com/ysdw6oIjqc – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2020

The design shown largely matches previous information regarding the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. These pointed to a large 7 to 8-inch diagonal screen inside interrupted only by a front camera perforated in the panel. It replaces the complex previous module, which occupied a significantly larger space.

With this move, Samsung would seek so much increase usable area how to improve the immersion experience when using the phone. These types of solutions for front-facing cameras have become very popular over the past few months among different manufacturers and are also present in different brand products, such as the Galaxy S20 +.

More outdoor display

One of the most notable criticisms of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which we made our own in this medium, was the decision to opt for a very small outer screen (4.6 inch). Said conditioner prevented it from being used for anything more than a few actions and in an uncomfortable way.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold, presumably, will solve this aspect. In a later tweet, the same account outlines on the previous image the space that will occupy both the external screen and the rear camera module. As can be seen, the first one would occupy practically the entire front of the terminal, also including a perforated lens.

Image: Ice Universe.

Its larger size would give the possibility, now, to make use of the folded device without this entailing considerable damage with respect to the actions that can be performed on the screen.