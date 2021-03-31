Filtered the events of the movie Eternals

Once again it looks like a superhero movie has been leaked. In the past we have seen how there have been films that have been leaked practically in their entirety before the premiere, as happened for example many years ago with “Thor” or a few months ago with “Wonder Woman 1984”. The ways in which the films are filtered are diverse, sometimes it is someone from within who gives details, other times it is the merchandising and other times it comes due to the previous screenings of the films. This last circumstance is the cause of this new filtration that now sees the light.

Since yesterday a leak of the plot of “Eternals” / “Eternos” has been circulating on the Internet from the hands of someone who claims that he has participated in the test screenings of the film. These screenings are held several months before the premieres and a sample audience is taken to show the film to, based on their comments and opinions, make changes. This makes that audience see a version of the film that may or may not differ from what ends up hitting theaters. In addition, this audience generally does not have the credit scenes that we already know have the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It should be noted that this leak comes from the reddit forums, which, as we know, are not always fully reliable. However, in this case the moderators assure that there is evidence that suggests that these details are real, in addition to the fact that some other Marvel Studios worker has pointed out that this leak is real, but that not everything that is told here is true, just a few ideas. Very possibly this is due to the subsequent changes that have been made to the film.

The user who gives this information comments that he does not remember absolutely everything that happens in the film, nor the precise order, so we come across a succession of scenes that we would see in the film, although not necessarily in that order.

Obviously, warn us of very important movie spoilers, that we know if they are true, but if they are, they are quite revealing.

The leaked plot of Eternos / Eternals

There are many jumps in time to give context to various plot points. I don’t remember the whole linear order so I’ll include the information as part of the synopsis. The Deviants were created by the Celestials to hunt down predators that preyed on intelligent life on worlds that had just evolved, but then they began to hunt down the intelligent life as well. life, so the Celestials created the Eternals to kill the Deviants. Opened 5,000 years ago, in Mesopotamia a man is fishing off some rocks with his son and is attacked by an ocean diver. The Eternals appear and a brief battle begins, after which they line up in a triangular “hero” pose and this becomes the opening of the Marvel logo. Jump to the present: Sersi and Dane Whitman They are teachers in the UK and they go out together. During a class, a great earthquake occurs and Sersi saves a boy from a falling object by turning it into sand. Later, during a date, a Deviant attacks Sersi, Sprite, and Dane; During the battle Ikaris appears and they fight against him after verifying that they believed that all the Deviants had been destroyed and, unlike others, the Deviant was able to heal their wounds. The group decides to visit Ajak since she was the leader of the group. After arriving at the midwestern ranch where she now lives, they discover her dead body, A small golden device leaves Ajak’s body and enters Sersi (this is how she communicated with the Celestials), so they decide to gather the rest of the Celestials. Eternal to face the Deviants. Thena and Gilgamesh are in Australia (I think) due to a problem with her memory that causes her to randomly attack the other Eternals. Gilgamesh is obviously in love with Thena, but it is not interpreted as a romantic relationship.

Phastos and her husband live with their son and he decides to help because he has fully embraced the human race and wants to protect his family. Makkari has been living on the ship of the Eternals all this time (I guess, since there are a lot of messy and food containers everywhere). Kingo is a Bollywood actor (there is a short dance routine that introduces this) and he comes with the group along with his valet (can’t remember the name) who tries to document everything on video.

Druig He lives in a tropical jungle controlling a small town of people after losing faith in humanity and wanting to control them to stop war, hunger, etc. Gilgamesh dies fighting the Deviants in the jungle.

Sersi learns that the Celestials created both races and that the Eternals are basically very advanced robots. They seeded young planets with a Celestial “egg” that takes eons to mature. The evolving intelligent life on these planets fuels the growth of the Celestials, so the Eternals are sent to protect the evolving life forms and to kill the Deviants. After the apparition, the Eternals are “rebooted” and sent to another world (this is the cause of Thena’s memory problem, as she knows the planet is doomed). This cycle has lasted millions of years. The Earth was sown and Tiamut is about to emerge (this was the cause of the previous earthquake). Once awakened, the entire planet and all life will be destroyed.

They must debate what to do and some decide to try to find a way to stop the emergence. Ikaris disagrees, Sprite and Kingo are on his side but Kingo agrees to help. Phastos designs a device (Uni-Mind) that will allow Druig to channel all the energies of the Eternals in hopes of controlling Tiamut and putting him back to sleep. Sersi learns that Ikaris knew of the Celestials’ true plans and that is why he left the group hundreds of years ago. He killed Ajak because she had decided to help stop the rise and save the Earth. The group goes to where Tiamut is and tries to use the device. Ikaris and Sprite try to stop them. Then Sersi uses the device to amplify his power and turn Tiamut into marble just as his hand and part of his head are emerging from the Indian Ocean. Ikaris flies into space (towards the sun – it is unclear if he just left or flew towards the sun and committed suicide), so Sersi turns Sprite into a real human with what is left of his power. A few days later, Thena, Makkari, and Druig set out on the ship to search for other Eternals and try to stop the cycle of destruction. Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos stay on Earth, but are dragged into space by Arishem and disappear. The final two credits: 1) Dane is looking at an old box and pulls out a sword that is inside. Just when he is about to touch her, a voice-over stops him. 2) In the ship of the Eternals, Pip the Troll appears and introduces Starfox.

Via information | Reddit