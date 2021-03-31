Filtered the duration of the third episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Share

The new chapter in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series will be the longest to date, reaching almost an hour in length.

On April 2, like every Friday it will premiere in Disney + a new episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the spectacular series of Marvel studios. So far, both The Mandalorian, WandaVision Like this new program, they are so good that each episode is a bit short in duration, since for example at 50 minutes of the second chapter entitled “The Starry Man” you have to cut the summary of the beginning and the long end credits. That is why the fans ask that they last longer and it seems that each time they will get closer to the hour of duration.

Now the user of Reddit called Plenty_Echidna_545, has leaked that the third episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will last 54 minutes, since they will use the extra time to present again to Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and his evil intentions. This user is usually quite right with his leaks, since he lost the duration and the title of the previous two chapters before they were released.

Almost got the record.

The new series of Disney + from Star wars and Marvel studios They are very shocking, but the episodes are short, now with 54 minutes it will be the second longest only behind the first chapter of the second season of The Mandalorian which reached 55 minutes. But once again, it had some very long ending credits.

we hope that Falcon and the Winter Soldier of many details of a character as interesting as Zemo, a villain we haven’t seen since Captain America: Civil War (2016). We also do not know if he was a victim of the “click” Thanos or if he has been locked up in jail all this time.

Are you liking the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series? Leave us your comments below. The program can be seen at Disney + following this link.

