Filtered the data of almost 11 million Facebook accounts in Spain

Facebook has confirmed this Saturday the reappearance on the Internet of the old personal data of more than 530 million accounts Obtained illegally in 2019, in a new leak reported this Saturday by a specialized security firm.

“This is old data, which was reported in 2019”, according to a company statement collected by Bloomberg. “We found and fixed this vulnerability in August of that year,” he added.

The firm specialized in cybercrimes Hudson Rock had denounced this Saturday the leak, by an alleged user of a hacking forum, of more than 530 million Facebook accounts with personal information and phone numbers of its users.

The leaked data, which affects users in more than 100 countries, includes information on some 32 million user records in the US, more than 10.8 million in Spain, eleven million users in the UK and six million users in India, with names, phone numbers, Facebook identifiers, dates of birth, biographies and, in some cases, email addresses.

The Business Insider website has been able to review a sample of the leaked data and verified several records provided under the supervision of Hudson Rock’s chief technology officer and responsible for the discovery, Alon Gal.

“A database of that size that contains private information, such as phone numbers of many of the Facebook users, it would certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to carry out social engineering attacks or hacking attempts, “explained Gal.

Facebook has not yet commented on this finding from Gal, which observed the first leaks in January when a user on the same hacking forum announced an automated program that could provide phone numbers for hundreds of millions of Facebook users in exchange for a price. The web Motherboard reported on the existence from that program at the time and verified that the data was legitimate.

Now, and according to Business Insider, the entire dataset has been published in the hacking forum for free, making it widely available to anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of data.