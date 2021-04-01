Filtered the complete story of Los Eternos (SUPER SPOILERS)

Marvel Studios is taking so long to start promoting The Eternals that all we know about the movie is thanks to leaks.

Attention in this articles there are SPOILERS from The Eternals. The leaks that we are going to leave next come from a Reddit user who was able to see a preview of the film. So obviously there will be some changes in the final product, but even so, the story will surely be quite similar to what we will see in theaters when the spectacular film of Marvel studios.

Attention, the SPOILERS begin here:

The story begins.

The deviants They were created by the race of the Celestials to hunt down predators that ravaged intelligent life, but when they got out of their control and started hunting everything, they created The Eternals to keep them under control.

5000 years ago, a man is attacked by a Deviant but they appear The Eternals and save the situation. Then we can see them in all their splendor putting a superhero pose, all this accompanied by the best music in the purest Marvel Studios style.

Nowadays, Sersi (Gemma Chan) is a teacher who works with Dane whitman (Kit Harington). On a date that accompanies them Sprite (Lia McHugh), are attacked by a Deviant, but Ikaris (Richard Madden) shows up to help. Deviants haven’t been seen for thousands of years, and this one could heal itself, so something strange is happening.

They look for Ajak (Salma Hayek), but they find her dead, and the device that allowed her to communicate with the Celestials keeps it Sersi.

Assembling the team

The heroes decide that the Eternals they must meet once more to confront this new threat.

Thena (Angelina Jolie) and Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok) are in Australia, although the former has some problems with her memory. Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), meanwhile, has a happy life with her husband and son, and has fully embraced his humanity which is why he is the one who most resists returning to the team.

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) is a huge Bollywood star who gets his own song and dance number as a means of presentation. Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) has been hiding in the ship of the Eternals for a long, long time.

Druig (Barry Keoghan) lives in a rainforest where he controls a small town of people, hoping to prove that his powers could be used to prevent humanity from fighting each other. The Deviants strike again and Gilgamesh go dead.

The truth about the Celestials is revealed

Sersi he finds out that the Celestials were responsible for the creation of The Eternals and the deviants. At this point, it is stated that the Eternals “are basically very advanced robots.”

The Celestials they sow young planets with an “egg” that takes eons to mature. As intelligent life evolves, the planet feeds the egg and it becomes a Celestial. The Eternals they are sent to ensure that life can evolve and to kill the Deviants, so that new Celestials can be created.

When that happens, and a planet is destroyed by the birth process, the Eternals are “rebooted” and the process begins anew. It seems this has been going on for millions of years. Because Thena have had memory problems.

The Celestial who is about to emerge from Earth is Tiamut, and his birth will destroy the Earth.



The true villain is revealed.

The Eternals debate what to do, but Ikaris, Sprite and Kingo they feel they must let the cycle continue. Nevertheless, Kingo agree to help Sersi.

Phastos creates a device, which will allow Druig channel all your energies so that Tiamut go back to sleep. Sersi he finds out that Ikaris I knew this was going to happen all along and that it killed Ajak because she decided to save the Earth.

Ikaris and Sprite They try to stop the rest of The Eternals, but Sersi he can amplify his own powers to turn the Celestial into marble just as his head and hand emerge from the Indian Ocean.

Ikaris who is the real villain and flies into space, while Sersi uses what remains of his powers to turn Sprite in a real human so that he can finally grow old.

The grand finale arrives.

Days after, Thena, Makkari and Druig They set off on the ship to try to find the rest of The Eternals in order to stop this endless cycle of destruction.

Sersi, Kingo and Phastos decide to stay on Earth, but the Celestial named Arishem takes them into space and they disappear.

There are two post-credits scenes.

In the first we can see Dane whitman take out a sword from an old box that is wrapped. When he is about to touch her, an off-screen voice stops him. The second scene returns to the ship of Los Eternos and introduces Pip the Troll next to Starfox, the brother of Thanos.

What do you think of the leaked story of Los Eternos? Leave us your comments below. Hopefully soon we can see a trailer for the film that will be released on November 5, 2021.